'The Queen of Flow' Star Carlos Torres Has a Girlfriend, and We Are Sad

If you haven’t watched The Queen of Flow yet, get to it. The Emmy-winning telenovela set in Medellin, Colombia has become a worldwide hit after Netflix picked up its first two seasons.

The series follows Yeimy (Carolina Ramirez), a young aspiring artist who falls in love with her charming, but-up-to-no-good classmate Charly Cruz (Carlos Torres). So, why is Charly bad? Well, for starters, his cartel leader uncle killed Yeimy's parents.