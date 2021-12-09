'The Queen of Flow' Star Carlos Torres Has a Girlfriend, and We Are Sad

'The Queen of Flow' Star Carlos Torres Has a Girlfriend, and We Are SadBy Kelly Corbett
Dec. 9 2021, Published 11:05 a.m. ET
If you haven’t watched The Queen of Flow yet, get to it. The Emmy-winning telenovela set in Medellin, Colombia has become a worldwide hit after Netflix picked up its first two seasons.
The series follows Yeimy (Carolina Ramirez), a young aspiring artist who falls in love with her charming, but-up-to-no-good classmate Charly Cruz (Carlos Torres). So, why is Charly bad? Well, for starters, his cartel leader uncle killed Yeimy's parents.
Plus, he framed Yeimy so she'd be arrested in a drug trafficking case. Yup, not good. But despite all this, she is still head-over-heels for him. Charly definitely has a way with women in the series.
But how does Carlos compare off-screen? Is the esteemed Colombian actor a good guy in real life, and is he single? Keep reading to learn everything we know about Carlos Torres’ love life.
Is Carlos Torres single?
Scroll through Carlos Torres' Instagram and you'll see mostly pics of him (read: thirst traps) and his friends. But truth be told, Carlos Torres is taken. According to Newsbeezer, Carlos is in a relationship with businesswoman Joanna Castro. Yup, sorry ladies.
With more than 63,000 Instagram followers, the avid cook has garnered quite a following for herself. She is the founder of the Colombian food brand Viva Natur, which produces healthy, high-quality mixes for customers to make at home.
Viva Natur's Oat Milk Pancake and Waffle Mix seems to be one of its top products. The low-calorie mix is offered in both chocolate and vanilla flavors. Also, Viva Natur's website also offers a lot of yummy dessert recipes. It's your one stop shop for all things sweet!
Now that we've satisfied our sweet tooth, back to Carlos.
If you scroll through Joanna's Instagram page, you'll see she has a handful of photos with him. However, she barely makes an appearance on his profile.
Using Instagram's Q&A feature (Newsbeezer has the pics!), a follower asked her in Spanish why Carlos never posts her. Her answer translated to, "You are asking me too much about it. We just prefer not to."
In another question, Joanna was asked why she barely talks about her relationship with Carlos. “Because I’m very cautious about my life. When we are together, I enjoy this moment," she wrote in response.
It's true. All couples are entitled to their privacy. But if I had to guess, I'd say that Carlos might avoid posting photos with her in order to protect her. I mean, if I was a famous Colombian actor/ heartthrob with women constantly pining over me, I'd probably do the same.
How long have Carlos Torres and Joanna Castro been together?
It is unknown how long Carlos and Joanna have actually been together. However, Carlos appears in pictures with her that date back to as early as 2012. It's safe to say that these two are way past the honeymoon phase and are seriously committed to one another.
Will 'The Queen of Flow' be returning for a third season?
The answer is currently unknown, however, it's not looking likely. With 172 episodes in the bag, Yeimy's story has already been told in excruciating detail.
Plus, the last episode of Season 2 ended in a way that really tied up all the loose ends. Of course, there could always be more to her story, though.