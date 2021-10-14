'The Five Juanas' Recently Debuted on Netflix — When Can We Expect Season 2?

With a cast featuring Sofia Engberg, Oka Giner, and Renata Notni, Season 1 of The Five Juanas has already gained unmatched popularity among fans of contemporary telenovelas and even far beyond.

Written by Jimena Romero — the daughter of Colombian actor, screenwriter, and director Bernardo Romero Pereiro — the new Netflix series offers a glimpse into the unlikely adventures of five women — apparent strangers — who first bump into each other in Cancún, Mexico.