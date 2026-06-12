Off the Market! New York Knicks Icon Carmelo Anthony Is In a New Relationship Carmelo is happily coupled up. By Distractify Staff Published June 12 2026, 6:58 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@rockie91

Ever since New York Knicks legend Carmelo Anthony was outed for cheating on Lala Anthony, which prompted their divorce, the baller has been very low-key about his dating life. Between focusing on his career as a podcaster and sports broadcaster to welcoming his daughter into the world, Melo hasn’t really had much time to focus on the romance department. However, reports share that things have changed.

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It’s no secret that Melo is a looker. And while it’s fair to say that he had his pick of the litter, reports share that he has seemingly taken himself out of the dating scene for this particular NFL widow. Keep reading for the full scoop on Carmelo’s new lady.

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Carmelo Anthony confirmed that he is officially dating Racquel Smith.

Love and championships are in the air! While folks have seen Carmelo supporting his beloved Knicks through their first trip to the NBA Finals since 1999, the 42-year-old has also been blessed with a new main squeeze. Enter: Racquel Smith.

In a June 9 Instagram carousel post, Racquel shared a slew of photos from her trip to Saint Tropez. And in the dump post, fans were shocked to see a few photos and videos of her and Carmelo looking quite cozy with one another.

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In one video, you can see Racquel walking out of an elevator with a tall man in the background. And while some folks suspected that it was Carmelo, a few slides later confirmed their suspicions. A photo shows Racquel and Carmelo all smiles, with the retired baller’s hands around her waist. In the final picture in the dump, it shows the quote, “Every time I feel like I can’t, God shows me that I can.”

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As expected, various celebrities and fans quickly congratulated the couple. Between The Real Housewives of Atlanta legends Nene Leakes and Cynthia Bailey, showing their love to supporters commenting about how happy Racquel looks, the general public is quite fond of the pairing.

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Who is Racquel Smith?

For those who don’t know, Racquel is the former widow of NFL defensive end Will Smith. Unfortunately, in 2016, People reports that Will was involved in a road rage incident in New Orleans that resulted in his death. Interestingly, Racquel was present for the incident, where she sustained a gunshot wound.

FOX 8 Live reports that Cardell Hayes, the man responsible for the shooting death of Will and the assault on Racquel, was sentenced to a little over 22 years. Despite appealing his case, the appeal was denied in 2025.

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The former couple shares three children, Will Jr., Wynter, and Lisa. Racquel also has another child, Halo, although it’s uncertain if the late NFL star is her father, per The Shade Room. Like Racquel, Melo also has children on his own. He shares Kiyan with his ex-wife, Lala, and a daughter, Genesis, with Mia Burks.