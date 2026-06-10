Knicks in 5? Fans Believe Jordyn Woods's Lucky Bag Is Key for a Knicks Championship "At this point, I'm not risking changing anything." By Distractify Staff Published June 10 2026, 1:09 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Sports fans can be superstitious, but New York Knicks fans have taken things to the next level. Ever since the Knicks lost Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden, measures have been taken. From reports of fans walking around MSG with lit sage to weed out the bad spirits —and Trump’s presence— from the sacred grounds to a procession of Catholics in the city, fans are not playing any games to ensure that the team can bring the chip home. And Knicks WAG Jordyn Woods has joined the bandwagon, thanks to a stylish creation.

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Karl Anthony Towns’s wife-to-be is known for her stunning courtside looks. As a designer, she has a sharp eye for fashion and knows how to put a look together. However, one accessory, the Tux Clutch Mini from her self-titled line, has caught the eye of fashion lovers and fans alike. And since she has worn the bag to games, the Knicks have been unstoppable. So naturally, the clutch has been dubbed as Jordyn Woods’s lucky bag.

Source: MEGA

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Does Jordyn Woods’s lucky bag really live up to the hype?

Judging by the facts, Jordyn’s lucky bag is the real deal. In a May 2026 interview with Vogue, after Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals, Jordyn revealed that she believes in superstitions and that she has a ritual in place.

"Once playoffs start, everything becomes part of the ritual if we keep winning,” Jordyn told the outlet. "We're nine wins in, and now I have my lucky Woods by Jordyn bag, my game-day GRWMs on TikTok, and a watch I refuse to take off. At this point, I'm not risking changing anything."

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She continued: "I created a sample of the Tux Clutch Mini specifically for the playoffs," Woods added of her "lucky" bag. "I wore it for Game 1 during one of my TikTok GRWMs, and ever since then, we've kept winning, so now it's officially become the lucky bag."

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Keep in mind, thanks to President Donald Trump’s attendance at Game 3 of the Finals at MSG, the venue adopted a no-bag policy for the night. Jordyn, who shared a GRWm video on social before Game 2, discussed that she found an alternative for the bag, a pair of shoes from her line. However, she assured fans that she would try her best to see if KAT could bring the bag on the premises. Unfortunately, she was not successful, and the Knicks ended up losing their first game since April 23, 2026.

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Jordyn Woods will likely bring the lucky bag to Game 4 of the NBA Finals and beyond.

Trump is no longer a factor at MSG, so fans have no worries about a future no-bag policy. And since Jordyn is committed to her superstition, we can expect the WAG to ring the bag as her accessory for the night.

"It's gotten to the point where if people don't see me carrying it during a close game, they start blaming me for changing the routine," Jordyn told Vogue. "So let's just say the bag isn't leaving my side anytime soon."

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