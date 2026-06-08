Knicks Fans Drag Trump Over His Expected NBA Finals MSG Appearance: "We're Gonna Boo Him" "We don't want the distraction." By Distractify Staff Published June 8 2026, 12:17 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

The New York Knicks have been on a legendary streak. Since the postseason, the team has won 13 consecutive games. It’s the second-longest streak, behind the 2017 Golden State Warriors, who went on to win the NBA championship. It’s no secret that Knicks fans are dying for the team to clinch the championship. The last time the team won the coveted title was in 1973. And the last time the Knicks were close to winning it all? Over two decades ago, in 1999, against the San Antonio Spurs. Still, fans have not lost hope, with many championing the team through the good, bad, and ugly.

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Since the playoffs, fans have congregated in front of Madison Square Garden to root for the team. The Knicks are two wins away from making history, and naturally, the crowd continues to evolve. However, thanks to President Donald Trump, the outdoor watch party has been paused. And as expected, Knicks fans have been going off in true New York fashion.

Source: MEGA

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Knicks fan reactions to Trump attending Game 3 of the NBA Finals are a mix of chaos and reasonable sentiments.

Trump has had a complicated relationship with NYC. From his issues with the Exonerated 5 to his threats of cutting federal funding to NYC, to say that natives loathe him would be an understatement. So, once it was announced that Trump would be attending Game 3 of the NBA Finals, fans immediately pushed back.

“Hey, let him come,” one fan said in an interview outside of MSG. “We’re going to be the f--k out of you bro.” “As a Knicks fan, we don’t want the distraction,” another fan explained. “We’re taking it one day at a time. It’s 0-0. We want the win. We’re focused on basketball and nothing more.

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KNICKS FANS: “Let him come. We’re gonna boo the f*ck out of you bro.”



Knicks fans react to Trump selfishly coming for Game 3, which will mean 2 hour security lines and a lot of bad energy pic.twitter.com/c2JYXF9Pbm — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) June 7, 2026

Other fans have gone as far as to say that Trump attending the game may result in him catching another bullet by accident. This falls in line with the belief of many that he may try to orchestrate an “assassination attempt.’

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Truthfully, the vibe in New York City has been electric. With the Knicks bringing folks of all demographics together to foster community, the tradition allows the team to feel the support beyond the four walls of MSG.

Source: MEGA

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Unfortunately, with Trump making the visit, it has caused MSG to cancel the beloved watch party outside its doors. Not to mention, since the cheapest ticket for Game 3 sits at $7,500, many fans who have been supporting the Knicks are not cut off from having the experience they rightfully deserve. As expected, various celebrities, along with the wealthy, can only afford the high-priced seats. So, in essence, being able to attend the watch party allows them to have a similar experience. And Trump has essentially taken that experience away.

Not to mention, lucky fans who have scored tickets will now have to go through extensive security screenings before being allowed to enter MSG. Aside from putting a strict no-bag policy in place, the Knicks shared on their socials that they should arrive at least two hours before tip-off due to “TSA-style screening procedures.”

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For many, it’s believed that Trump attending the game is more than him being a NY native and wanting to send good vibes to the team. NY has been at the center of media coverage, and many fans believe that he simply wants to be in the mix, further feeding what people say is his narcissistic ego. In other words, it’s believed that Trump’s attendance may affect the team’s momentum and the vibe of the city.

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Trump has not responded to the backlash.

If you’ve been paying attention to social media, folks have been calling Trump everything but a child of God. And while he’s used to the sentiments due to many of his decisions throughout his presidency and beyond, he is one who likes to clap back. That said, he has not responded to any of the backlash about his attendance, but he did try and clap back at a reporter who asked about the cost of attending the game.

🚨 NOW: President Trump just FIRED BACK at an outraged reporter because he’s going to the Knicks NBA Finals Game 3



REPORTER: Average Americans can’t afford to go to that game!! 🤡



TRUMP: “They can watch it on television. It's sort of semi-free to watch it on television. But… pic.twitter.com/A9qBHufIV8 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 5, 2026