What Does "Knicks in 6" Mean? NBA Fans Keep Using the Phrase Online “Knicks in 6” has become one of the most repeated phrases among New York fans during the NBA playoffs. By Alisan Duran Published May 26 2026, 11:29 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

As the New York Knicks continue their massive playoff run, one phrase keeps appearing across social media, interviews, and celebrity reactions: “Knicks in 6.” Even stars like Timothée Chalamet have joined the trend while cheering on the team courtside.

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The saying became even more popular after videos of Knicks fans celebrating online spread across TikTok and X. But for casual viewers unfamiliar with basketball slang, the phrase has left many wondering what it actually means.

Source: MEGA

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“Knicks in 6” refers to the length of a playoff series

“Knicks in 6” means fans believe the New York Knicks will win a playoff series in six games. In the NBA playoffs, teams compete in a best-of-seven format, meaning the first team to win four games advances to the next round.

When fans say “Knicks in 6,” they are predicting the Knicks will secure those four wins before a seventh game becomes necessary. Similar phrases are commonly used throughout the NBA, including sayings like “Lakers in 5” or “Celtics in 7.”

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The phrase became especially popular during the Knicks’ playoff run

The expression exploded online as the Knicks advanced through the postseason and eventually reached the NBA Finals for the first time in decades. Fans repeatedly used the phrase during games, in interviews, and across social media platforms.

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Celebrities supporting the team also embraced the slogan. During one viral playoff moment, Timothée held up a phone displaying the number six while shouting “Knicks in 6” during a game celebration. Ben Stiller also referenced the phrase while attending the Met Gala and supporting the Knicks during their playoff run.

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Some fans confused the phrase with the Knicks winning Game 6

Because the wording can sound confusing to newer basketball fans, some people mistakenly believed “Knicks in 6” referred to the Knicks winning specifically during Game 6 of a series.

However, the phrase actually predicts the overall length of the series itself. For example, if the Knicks lose two games but win four, the series would officially end in six total games.

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Knicks fans have embraced the phrase as part of playoff culture

Predictions like “Knicks in 6” have become a major part of NBA fan culture, especially during the postseason. Fans often use the phrases confidently before a series even begins as a way to show support and optimism for their team.