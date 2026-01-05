Timothee Chalamet's Net Worth Proves That the Oscar-Nominated Actor's Career Is Full of Success One of Timothée Chalamet's first movie roles was in 'Men, Women & Children' at 18. By Chrissy Bobic Published Jan. 5 2026, 11:06 a.m. ET Source: Mega

It might seem like Timothée Chalamet has always been around, jumping from a musical to a drama and popping up on Saturday Night Live to share his comedy chops. But when you look at his movie history, Timothée's career really didn't start taking off until around 2014, when he was in both Men, Women & Children and Interstellar. Now, Timothée's net worth is indicative of the steady rise of his career over the years, even when he took a brief break around 2019.

Over the years, he has appeared in movies that earned him Oscar and Golden Globe nominations and wins from the Screen Actors Guild and the Critics' Choice Awards. He also appeared in TV shows early in his career, but Timothée's main focus seems to be movies, and big-budget blockbusters at that.

Timothée Chalamet's net worth shows how much success he has had already.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Timothée's net worth is $25 million. That's not too surprising, given his star power and the way his career flourished over the course of just a few years. Suddenly, after 2019, Timothée was kind of everywhere, including viral videos showcasing his penchant for the stage as a teenager. Despite that digital footprint that goes back years, though, Timothée is seen as a serious actor now.

As a kid, Timothée attended the Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts in New York City. According to Vogue, Tinothee tried to get into both Yale and Harvard, but he was turned down. He did get accepted to Columbia University, but in the end, Timothée felt way out of his comfort zone at the university. After a year, he transferred to NYU, but later left that college as well to pursue acting as a full-time career.

Although he eventually saw the most success with a film career, Timothée has also done his fair share of theater work over the years. Per Broadway World, Timothée made his Broadway debut in 2016 in Prodigal Son. Around that same time, according to Timothée's IMDb, his film career really began to take off, so it makes sense why movies like Call Me By Your Name and Lady Bird took more of his attention than the theater.

Timothée Chalamet has won awards for his movie roles.