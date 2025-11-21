Timothée Chalamet Fans Are Torn About His Secret Identity Being U.K. Rapper EsDeeKid "I don't know why anyone would think that Timothée would want to cosplay as a Scouse rapper from Liverpool." By Chrissy Bobic Published Nov. 21 2025, 11:52 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@tchalamet; @esdeekid

Real fans of Timothée Chalamet know all about his years as "Timmy Tim," as he rapped on-stage in high school. Because of his past with rapping, albeit in a minor way, some believe that Timothée Chalamet is secretly EsDeeKid, a rapper from the U.K. who doesn't show his entire face to fans on social media, while performing, or in real life.

Article continues below advertisement

But is Timothée actually EsDeeKid? It would take a lot of time, effort, and traveling across the globe to remain dedicated to a secret persona. Is it impossible? No, not exactly. Riverdale star KJ Apa moonlights as Mr. Fantasy on TikTok, and he has developed a growing separate fan base for his alter ego. But Timothée often films big-budget movies that likely take up plenty of his free time, so how possible is the theory involving him and EsDeeKid?

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Is EsDeeKid Timothée Chalamet?

It's not totally clear how the rumor, or theory, that Timothée is secretly EsDeeKid started, but it might have been on TikTok. According to one video detailing the theory, a user who shared one of the first TikToks about the possible connection said that she saw Timothée at a London concert. Since EsDeeKid is from the U.K., this was one piece of evidence to seemingly back up the theory that the actor and rapper are the same person.

The video also explains that some fans believe they have seen both Timothée and EsDeeKid in the same clothes. The biggest link that a lot of users have shared across social media platforms is that Timothée and EsDeeKid's eyes look the same, and they have similar builds. However, longtime fans of the rapper have spoken out against this theory and some even provided their own evidence that Timothée is not, in fact, EsDeeKid.

Article continues below advertisement

In a Reddit thread on the subreddit dedicated to EsDeeKid, a user shared an alleged photo of the rapper in a music video. The screenshots show a full, uncovered face of a man with long, straight hair. If you cover the lower part of his face, his eyes do look like the ones seen in EsDeeKid's Instagram, where he appears with a partial face mask in every post.

Article continues below advertisement

Someone commented on the post with, "This has been known. Why are you posting it though? There's a reason he doesn't show his face and it's not our business." Another wrote, "I don't know why anyone would think that Timothée would want to cosplay as a Scouse rapper from Liverpool."

Article continues below advertisement

On another Reddit thread about Timothée and EsDeeKid, a user wrote that they think there is no real connection, but that it's great promotion for Timothée's movies. It also helps fuel the rumors when fans and paparazzi shout questions at Timothée about EsDeeKid, and he doesn't outright deny that he is the U.K. rapper.

Timothée Chalamet's rapper name is technically Timmy Tim.