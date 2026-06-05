NBA Fans Call Out Spurs Players for Disrespect During During National Anthem “Spurs players REFUSE to put their hands over their hearts for the national anthem." By Darrell Marrow Published June 5 2026, 10:50 a.m. ET Source: X

The national anthem is at the center of a controversy involving the San Antonio Spurs team and Victor Wembanyama, but not everyone is buying the outrage. The New York Knicks beat the Spurs 105-95 and took Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Jalen Brunson led New York with 30 points and helped the Knicks close the game on an 11-0 run.

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However, online, the anthem moment started pulling attention away from the actual basketball. The NBA has faced national anthem debates for years, especially after athletes across several sports used pregame ceremonies to protest racial injustice. Now, that conversation has returned.

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The national anthem controversy at the Knicks-Spurs NBA Finals game explained:

The moment happened before Game 1 of the 2026 NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio. Tori Kelly performed the national anthem as cameras panned across the court. Victor Wembanyama stood with his head bowed and his arms crossed in front of him.

Some fans then accused him and other Spurs players of disrespecting the anthem. The criticism focused on Wemby not putting his hand over his heart. Instead, he stood quietly with his arms folded while the anthem played. Wembanyama got singled out because he is not just another player. He is 7-foot-4, wildly talented, and already one of the NBA’s biggest stars. The outrage grew after conservative influencer Matt Wallace posted about the moment on X.

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New “face of the NBA” Victor Wembanyama kept his arms crossed during the entire National Anthem ahead of the NBA Finals. pic.twitter.com/ZoZFKiNnqb — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) June 4, 2026

“Spurs players REFUSE to put their hands over their hearts for the national anthem,” Matt wrote. “They are making millions of dollars to play a child’s game and still feel oppressed somehow…Only 2 players covered their hearts. Take note of which ones!” Stephen A. Smith also jumped into the conversation. The ESPN personality called the accusations of disrespect “patently false” and said people were reaching by turning the moment into a political protest. He also pushed back on the idea that every person must place their hand over their heart during the anthem.

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“This is patently false,” Stephen wrote on X. “There are plenty of people who listen to the Nat’l Anthem and simply bow their heads with their hands in front of them or behind their backs and pay respects. Holding your hand over your heart is not a requirement. The Spurs were not being disrespectful in anyway. Who is anyone to say they were just over that gesture? That is utterly ridiculous!!!” It is also important to note that Wemby is not from the United States but a French citizen.

This is patently false. There are plenty of people who listen to the Nat’l Anthem and simply bow their heads with their hands in front of them or behind their backs and pay respects. Holding your hand over your heart is not a requirement. The Spurs were not being disrespectful in… https://t.co/zGVOTHKNlR — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) June 4, 2026

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Do you have to put your hand over your heart during the national anthem?

U.S. Code says people who are not in uniform “should” face the flag, stand at attention, and place their right hand over their heart during the national anthem. If no flag is displayed, people should face the music and act the same way.

Essentially, placing your hand over your heart is the traditional etiquette. It is the recommended conduct. However, the wording says “should,” not “must.” That makes it guidance, not some automatic proof that a person broke a rule or disrespected the country.

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