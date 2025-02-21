Victor Wembanyama's Net Worth Is Only Going to Grow in the Years Ahead Wemby's tidy net worth could grow if he becomes an even bigger star. By Joseph Allen Published Feb. 21 2025, 12:17 p.m. ET Source: Mega

In just two seasons in the NBA, Victor Wembanyama has already proven himself to be one of the league's biggest rising stars. Wemby, as he's most commonly known, was one of the most vaunted NBA prospects in years, and news broke in mid-February that he would have to miss the remainder of his second season with deep vein thrombosis.

Following the news that Wemby would be out for the remainder of the year, many wanted to know more about what the player's net worth is. Here's what we know.



What is Victor Wembanyama's net worth?

Victor Wembanyama has an estimated net worth of $10 million, which he has accumulated through his salary in the NBA and through various endorsement deals and other opportunities. At just 20 years old, Wemby is still playing on a rookie salary scale, and it will be several years before he has the opportunity to become one of the highest-paid players in the league. Assuming that he stays healthy and productive, though, that's exactly what he'll become.

Victor Wembanyama NBA Player Net worth: $10 Million Victor Wembanyama is a French center who plays for the San Antonio Spurs. He is a former winner of rookie of the year, and was one of the most vaunted prospects in the history of the league when he was first drafted. At just 20 years old, he has established himself as an excellent defender. Birthdate: Jan. 4, 2004 Birthplace: Le Chesnay, France Birth Name: Victor Nonga Wembanyama-de Fautereau-Vassel Father: Félix Wembanyama Mother: Élodie de Fautereau

Victor Wembanyama is out for the remainder of the 2024-2025 season.

Although the Spurs were not likely to make it into the playoffs anyway, news broke just after the All-Star break that Wemby would be out for the remainder of the season because of a blood clot in his shoulder. We don't know what caused the clot, and the Spurs did not provide a firm timeline on when he'll be able to return, only saying that he would be out for the remainder of the season.

San Antonio Spurs All-Star Victor Wembanyama is expected to miss reminder of the season with a deep vein thrombosis in right shoulder. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 20, 2025 Source: Twitter/@ShamsCharania

In speaking with NBA.com, Dr. Jonathan Reiner, a CNN medical analyst, said that the clot could have been caused by several things. “There are biological reasons that might make one’s blood more prone to clot,” he said. “And there might be mechanical reasons, particularly in the shoulder of an NBA athlete. Someone who’s jamming the basketball violently. There’s obviously a lot of contact and collision. Those are the kinds of things that might damage a vein.”