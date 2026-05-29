Claude Lemieux Found Dead at 60 — What Happened to the NHL Star? He was found by his son at their family furniture store business. By Mustafa Gatollari Published May 29 2026, 5:38 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Professional ice hockey star Claude Lemieux passed away on May 28, 2026. His family learned of his cause of death at early that morning, after they were concerned when he didn't return home. The news has shocked NHL fans, who have begun pouring out their condolences to the legend.

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What was Claude Lemieux's official cause of death?

TMZ reports that the four-time Stanley Cup winner's death was ruled a suicide. Even more tragic are the circumstances surrounding Claude's passing. The outlet writes that the 60-year-old's body was discovered by his son at their family's furniture company at 3 a.m. "in a rear warehouse."

He is survived by his wife Deborah, his sons Brendan, Michael, and Christopher, and his daughter Claudia. His son, Brendan, followed in his father's footsteps and played in the NHL for a whopping ten seasons with the Winnipeg Jets, New York Rangers, Los Angeles Kings, Philadelphia Flyers, and Carolina Hurricanes.

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Source: MEGA

Brendan currently still plays ice hockey professionally in the Swiss-A league, for Davos HC. While Brendan didn't attain the same success as his father, he is considered by league experts and fans to be a solid bottom-six forward who is intensely durable with a penchant for throwing the opposition's rhythm off.

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His father, Claude, played at the highest level of the sport for a whopping 21 years and was a fan favorite due to his passionate and assertive style of play. The late Lemieux wore jerseys for the Montreal Canadiens, New Jersey Devils, Colorado Avalanche, Phoenix Coyotes, Dallas Stars, and San Jose Sharks during his time in the league.

President Trump just posted this on Truth Social honoring hockey legend Claude Lemieux:



“Claude Lemieux, a true Legend of the Game, and one of the fiercest competitors Hockey has ever seen, has passed away. Claude was a friend to the family, and a tremendous ‘TRUMP’ supporter.… pic.twitter.com/wWJRD3QCIO — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 29, 2026 Source: X | @Bubblebathgirl

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He was also a part of four championship lineups in NHL history. In 1986, he took home the Stanley Cup with the Canadiens. Nine years later, he'd win again with the New Jersey Devils, and a year later with the Colorado Avalanche, just one season after switching teams.

He'd take home the cup again with the NJ Devils in 2000 as well. In 1995, Claude was given the Conn Smythe Trophy, which was awarded to the top player in the NHL playoffs. His total career statistics are redoubtable. Across 21 seasons, Claude played in 1,215 professional games, scored 379 goals, and made 407 assists.

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RIP Claude Lemieux



The legend carried the torch into the Bell Centre just a few days ago at Game 3 pic.twitter.com/tGb9tF5o48 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 28, 2026 Source: X | @barstoolsports

According to People, Claude gushed about his son's playing style. "Basically, the way I played is how Brendan plays and he's proud of it." His son did state that his father's way of playing isn't necessarily the best for modern rules.

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"Dad played an '80s-style of game and that's not where the NFL is now. People expect me to play an '80s-style of game just like my dad did, but I don't because I would be in the penalty box literally all the time," he said to The Athletic.

IF YOU WANT TO KNOW WHAT HAPPENED TO CLAUDE LEMIEUX



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LET THE TRAILS LEAD YOU — Coach Corso (@Coach_Corso) May 29, 2026 Source: X | @coach_corso

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Brendan also added that there was some difficulty in entering the NHL with such a venerated and successful dad who was a force in the league. "People can see the mistakes of your father and expect the son to make similar mistakes."