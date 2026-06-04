"You Traitor" — Knicks Fans Believe Elmo Is From New York City, But Is He? “Elmo, you’re from the city. Pick a side man,” By Ivy Griffith Published June 4 2026, 3:17 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Imagine living somewhere that's always a sunny day, where you have friendly neighbors, magic carpets, and happy people, everywhere. That's what Sesame Street is like. But the imaginary street has some real world parallels that are interesting. For instance, the imaginary Sesame Street is set in a real American city, one that most people would recognize.

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Which would mean that its denizens also theoretically "live" in that same American city. Including the biggest star of them all: Elmo. But is Elmo really from New York City? Here's what we know about the song-loving character's origins.

Source: MEGA

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Is Elmo from New York?

According to Britannica, Sesame Street first debuted in 1969 on the National Educational Television channel, which later became the Public Broadcasting Service (PBS). It has been continuously broadcasting since its launch, making it not only one of the longest-running shows in American history, but a childhood staple for nearly all American children. Which means that everyone knows who Elmo is, even if you somehow missed watching the show growing up.

But is Elmo technically from New York City? As far as we are aware, yes, Elmo would be from New York City. The Fandom Wiki confirms that most of the characters who live on Sesame Street are assumed to be from the area. There are a few exceptions, with characters who have notably moved into the Street.

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However, the majority of the Street's residents are likely locals, and that would make them New Yorkers. Unsurprising, given the vibrant urban culture and big city lifestyle featured in the show.

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Where does Elmo live? Comment about a Knicks game raises some questions.

But why on Earth are people talking about where Elmo is from? It all comes from Elmo's own comments on X (formerly Twitter). The beloved character stirred excitement and controversy alike as he weighed in ahead of Game 1 of the NBA finals on June 3, 2026. In his most cheerful Elmo way, he chirped, “Elmo hopes both teams have fun!”

Which, apparently, has angered some people. At least, in a tongue-in-cheek way. Users took to X to crow about their frustration that he wouldn't support his home team, the Knicks. One user jokingly wrote, “Elmo, you’re from the city. Pick a side man,” while another said urgently, “Elmo, I don't think you understand what is at stake here."

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The game was between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs, with most New Yorkers horrified that Elmo didn't root for the home team. Despite Elmo's apparent neutrality, the New York Knicks defeated the San Antonio Spurs 105–95.

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