Elmo Explains Why He Was so Fed Up With Rocco in 2004: "Has Anybody Ever Seen a Rock Eat a Cookie?"

Throughout Sesame Street's over 50 years of television, Elmo has consistently been a fan favorite. The beloved red Muppet is kind, funny, and bright. But in Episode 4077 titled "Elmo feels he's treated unfairly by Rocco," we see that he also has a sassy side.

What was supposed to be a fun playdate between Elmo, Zoe, and their friend Gabi quickly turned into a scene from reality TV when Zoe decided to bring a plus one — her rock friend, Rocco.