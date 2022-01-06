People on TikTok Swear That Elmo from 'Seasame Street' Is Black — Here's Why

In 2015, Elmo made an appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon to promote his new cook book for kids. While he's listing off ingredients, he says "balsamic vinegar" (a big word for him) with a particular accent, and the clip has made its way to TikTok.

"Not Elmo saying "vinega'" like he's from the Bronx," said one comment on the clip. "Elmo is black," declared another.