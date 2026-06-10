New York Knicks Fans Attack Spurs Fans in a Series of Post-Game Altercations "These guys are absolute scum... I am so ashamed." By Lea Vatenmakher Published June 10 2026, 9:30 a.m. ET Source: Instagram / @courtsidebuzzig

Sports rivalries have been a reality for a long time, and they're usually harmless and even fun. People love the camaraderie that comes with supporting their team, and it only makes sense that they need a rival team to root against.

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However, New York City's June 8, 2026, New York Knicks vs San Antonio Spurs game saw a rivalry that was anything but harmless. In a series of violent post-game altercations, Knicks fans attacked Spurs fans in what turned into full-blown mayhem.

Source: Instagram / @courtsidebuzzig

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Everything we know about New York Knicks fans' attacks on San Antonio Spurs fans.

Before things got out of hand, fans of both teams were enjoying the game, which was expected to result in a historic 13-game playoff winning streak for the Knicks. However, the Spurs turned things around at the last second and pulled out a 115-111 win, much to the shock and disappointment of Knicks fans.

Clearly, some of these fans never learned how to handle their emotions, as they began to physically attack people wearing Spurs jerseys. The altercations included pushing, stomping, punching, and ripping jerseys off people. Much of it was recorded as the crowd cheered the violence on.

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Source: Instagram / @leaguealerts

In fact, according to Courtside Buzz's Instagram account, things got so heated that "some fans had to use the NYPD to escort them out of the area." In what has slightly restored our hope in humanity, the post's comments section includes sentiments such as, "Rest of us now with Spurs nation," "This is actually sad," and "Can someone find these guys so we can replace their jerseys?"

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Similarly, a Reddit post about the incident included comments such as, "This is disgusting," and an apt "Straight to jail." Meanwhile, a Knicks fan assured the internet that not everyone in the team's fanbase behaves like that by writing, "As a Knicks fan, these guys are absolute scum. I bet they aren't even supporting the team, just trying to fight people. I am so ashamed."

@tmz Crazy scenes out of NYC last night following the Knicks’ Game 3 loss to the Spurs, as fans wearing San Antonio jerseys were reportedly attacked by mobs of angry Knicks supporters. 😳🏀👀 ♬ original sound - TMZ - TMZ Source: TikTok / @TMZ

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For the Redditer who is hoping the perpetrators will get jail time, we're happy to report that their wish may come true. According to The Athletic, 20 arrests have been made so far.

New York City's Mayor Zohran Mamdani has responded to the incident.

After the incident, actor Ben Stiller posted on X asking fans to "show respect to our fellow humans." In a response to the night's events, New York City's Mayor, Zohran Mamdani, replied to Ben's post with, "Couldn't agree more. We'll win this series on the court (even if the refs refuse to call a flagrant on Wemby), not by targeting, harassing, or attacking Spurs fans. Knicks in 5."

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Couldn't agree more. We'll win this series on the court (even if the refs refuse to call a flagrant on Wemby), not by targeting, harassing, or attacking Spurs fans.



Knicks in 5. https://t.co/5xRNhd7MrV — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) June 9, 2026 Source: X / @NYCMayor

Many fans called out the Mayor for seemingly not doing enough to set expectations for his city. One person wrote, "Glad you agree, but you are the d--n Mayor, not an actor. Get your streets safe after the game. Do your job." Another echoed, "Weak. Spurs fans were harassed and assaulted after the game, and the Mayor’s response is a punchline plus 'Knicks in 5.' Condemn it clearly or don’t pretend this is about respect."