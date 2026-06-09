What Was Kentucky Football Player Nicholas "Happy" Smith's Cause of Death? "Today our hearts are broken." By Alisan Duran Published June 9 2026, 10:37 a.m. ET Source: X/@Nicholssmith66

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The Kentucky football community is mourning the loss of defensive lineman Nicholas "Happy" Smith. The redshirt freshman died in June 2026 at just 20 years old, prompting an outpouring of support from teammates, coaches, and fans.

After the University of Kentucky announced Nicholas' death, many people began searching for answers about what happened to the young athlete. Here's what has been publicly shared so far about the circumstances surrounding his passing.

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What was Nicholas "Happy" Smith's cause of death?

The exact cause of Nicholas' death has not been publicly disclosed. The University of Kentucky announced that the defensive lineman died at age 20 but did not release additional details about what led to his passing.

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According to reports, the University of Kentucky Police Department received a call on the morning of June 9 after a student was found dead in a residence hall on campus. University spokesperson Jay Blanton said authorities began working with the Lexington-Fayette County Coroner's Office to investigate the death.

Initial findings reportedly didn't indicate that foul play was involved. However, officials haven't released further information, and the investigation remains ongoing. As a result, no official cause of death has been announced. The school shared news of Nicholas' passing in a statement, while Kentucky head coach Will Stein also addressed the loss. "Today our hearts are broken," Stein said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with Nic's family, friends, teammates and everyone who knew and loved him."

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Nicholas Smith was entering his second season with Kentucky football.

Nicholas joined Kentucky as a three-star recruit from Walnut Grove High School in Loganville, Ga. The defensive tackle also played basketball in high school and reportedly received interest from programs including Georgia Tech and Georgia Southern before choosing Kentucky.

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After arriving on campus ahead of the 2025 season, Nicholas redshirted his freshman year and still had four years of eligibility remaining. He was majoring in community leadership and development and had become known around the program by the nicknames "Happy" and "Big Happ." According to his Kentucky athletics biography, Nicholas once said his dream after a football career was to start his own food business. He also listed the best advice he had ever received as: "You are what you believe."