Livingstone University Volleyball Player Kendall Cook Has Passed Away at 19 "Kendall brought light, joy, and warmth everywhere she went." By Distractify Staff Updated May 26 2026, 2:10 p.m. ET Source: Harrod Brothers Obituaries

As a student-athlete, these young stars have the world at their feet. With aspirations of breaking records and the potential to go pro or even join the Olympics, perfecting their game and staying focused is the No. 1 goal. However, life can sometimes deal you cards that you don’t expect, which can derail plans temporarily or for good.

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Kendall Cook, a 19-year-old volleyball phenomenon, was in the process of elevating her career. Known as an outside hitter and middle blocker on the Livingstone College Blue Bears, she was prepared to showcase her talent and help the school earn a title. Unfortunately, the team will have to advance without her, as she has reportedly died at 19. And with passing at such a young age, supporters have more questions than answers.

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What happened to Kendall Cook?

At this time, the circumstances surrounding Kendall’s death are unknown. Livingstone College took to social media to share the tragic news on May 23, 2026.

“With heavy hearts, we mourn the passing of Kendall Cook — a cherished member of our incoming 2026 Livingstone Women’s Volleyball family,” the statement reads. “Kendall brought light, joy, and warmth everywhere she went. Her smile could brighten any room, and her spirit left a lasting impact on all who had the privilege of knowing her.”

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They continued: “To her family, friends, teammates, and loved ones, please know that Blue Bear Nation stands with you during this difficult time. We are keeping you all in our thoughts and prayers and sending love and strength in the days ahead. Kendall’s legacy will forever live on through the lives she touched and within this program. We will continue to honor her memory and carry on the light she brought to those around her.”

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Interestingly, the comments have been disabled under the post. Not to mention, the statement did not include any insight into Kendall’s passing. That said, Frankfort Independent Schools also followed suit with a statement of their own. And no details on Kendall’s cause of death were included.

“It is with profound sadness that we communicate the loss of one of our Panthers, Ms. Kendall Cook,” the statement reads per Clutch Sports. “Kendall was a 2025 graduate of Frankfort High School. In the classroom, on the court, and on the field, Kendall was smart, kind, and beautiful. Our thoughts are with the family during this time of grief and sadness.”

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Kendall Cook just transferred to Livingstone College.

Per HBCU Buzz, Kendall was a newbie on the Livingstone roster. She started her college volleyball career with the Clark Atlanta University Panthers team. Apparently, since Clark Atlanta competes in the SIAC and Livingstone competes in the CIAA, she decided to make the move to further her career.