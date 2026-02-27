Former LSU and Louisiana Tech Wide Receiver Devonta Lee Has Died at 27 "He will always be remembered as a member of the Bulldog family.” By Tatayana Yomary Published Feb. 27 2026, 11:22 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@devonta_lee

There’s a lot that comes with being a college athlete. From trying your best to stay healthy through each season to juggling your studies, it can be a hard lifestyle to maintain. Not to mention, if athletes come in with pre-existing conditions, the psychological effects it can create are jarring. That said, many athletes can take the circumstances in stride and have a successful college career. This is what fans believed to be Devonta Lee’s story.

Devonta Lee, known as a former wide receiver for LSU and Louisiana Tech, had quite a story. The young man battled a few health issues, but was able to return to the sport he loved. That said, with news of his death making headlines, fans have questions. So, what happened to Devonta Lee? Here’s everything that we know.

What happened to Devonta Lee?

In case you’ve been out of the loop, Devonta was once diagnosed with osteosarcoma. Per Mayo Clinic, osteosarcoma is a form of cancer that “begins in the cells that form bones.”

The organization shares that the condition is often “found in long leg bones, and sometimes appears in the arms.” However, they state that the cancer can develop in any bone. And in rare cases, it can start in the “soft tissue outside of the bone.” While the cancer is most common in teenagers and young adults, tweens and in-betweens, along with older adults, can be diagnosed with it.

Devonta underwent treatment for osteosarcoma in 2022. This came after he felt a sharp pain in his back while practicing with the Louisiana Tech team one day, as shown in a video he shared on Instagram. Afterward, he received the cancer diagnosis.

Luckily, Devonta immediately sprang into action. The Grand Pinnacle Tribune shares that Devonta underwent 10 weeks of chemotherapy, seven weeks of radiation, and two surgeries. He was able to ring the bell a year later. And in 2024, he rejoined his team.

What was Devonta Lee’s cause of death?

Unfortunately, Devonta’s mother, Lacresia Brown, revealed that his cause of death was due to his battle with cancer. “He was a fighter and he loved everybody,” Lacresia told KTVE. “[Devonta] was a good kid [and would] do anything for anybody. He loved football [and] he gave his all in anything he did. He worked out every day [and was] a very hard, dedicated player [who] never gave up in football. [I will miss] my son.”

Rest In Peace Devonta Lee. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/mb3eZIW5si — Mike Scarborough (@ScarboroughMike) February 26, 2026

Immediately, tributes began pouring in from former coaches and the respective teams. "The LSU Football family mourns the loss of former Tiger, Devonta Lee," an X post reads. "Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and teammates."

Devonta was a member of the LSU Tigers from 2019 to 2022. During his tenure, he was a great asset to the team. He scored one touchdown and made 11 receptions for 112 yards.

We are losing to many young men. Praying for Devonta Lee's family. May he RIP. 🙏🏾 https://t.co/IoNPyIgXP9 — Kelsey Nicole Nelson (KNN) (@therealknelson) February 26, 2026