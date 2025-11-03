The LSU Tigers Fired Brian Kelly Before His Initial Contract Expired Ed Orgeron is aiming to return as the coach of the talented college football team. By Diego Peralta Published Nov. 3 2025, 9:36 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/ @headcoachbriankelly

Being in charge of a major college football team is complicated. Just like in any other professional sport, head coach Brian Kelly had the responsibility to deliver results that were acceptable for fans and executives alike. It appears that the standards that Louisiana State University had for the team weren't met.

Why did the LSU Tigers fire Brian? Here's what we know about the change of events that led the new team to look for a new head coach. The position and the salary it offers are desirable for many prospects across the country.

Why did the LSU Tigers fire Brian Kelly?

A report from ESPN states that the administration behind the LSU Tigers became tired of waiting for the coach and the team to show positive results together. With such high stakes, decisions have to be made in a short amount of time. After the Tigers lost against Texas A&M during the 2025 season, it became evident to the administration that the team needed a major change.

Scott Woodward is the athletic director at the institution, and this is what he had to say about the situation: "We had high hopes that he would lead us to multiple SEC and national championships during his time in Baton Rouge. Ultimately, the success at the level that LSU demands simply did not materialize, and I made the decision to make a change after last night's game."

There are several shocking factors surrounding the LSU Tigers' decision to fire Brian. The Athletic reports that, when the former Notre Dame Fighting Irish coach was hired in December 2021, he signed a contract that established he would be paid $95 million to stay with the team for a decade. With a contract of that magnitude, the decision to end it becomes complicated. Brian is owed $54 million in buyout money.

Ed Orgeron wants to return as the coach of the LSU Tigers.

The firing of Brian opens up the door to many coaches making their way to LSU. When Brian was hired to fill the position, he took over from Ed Orgeron, a man who dedicated five years of his coaching career to developing the Tigers. The circumstances surrounding Ed's departure are very different from the narrative that led to Brian's firing. While Frank Wilson acts as an interim coach, the Tigers could find a replacement in the man who worked with them for so long.

Coach O is ready to get back on the field if the university accepts him. ESPN reports that Ed expressed interest in getting his old job back, saying, "I love LSU. I still got my home in Baton Rouge. I loved when I was coaching for coach [Les] Miles being the defensive line coach. I love the Tigers, and if I'm getting back into coaching, for sure I'd consider it. No doubt."