Minnesota Vikings Wide Receiver Rondale Moore Has Passed Away at Age 25 "He was a humble, soft-spoken, and respectful young man." By Tatayana Yomary Published Feb. 23 2026, 12:57 p.m. ET

It’s with heavy regret to share that Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Rondale Moore, known as an impressive three-sport athlete, has passed away. The talent was only 25.

Rondale, who began his career at New Albany High School in Indiana, had his death announced by the team on Feb. 21, 2026. Although Rondale was in the process of healing from knee injuries, fans anxiously awaited his return to the field. As such, the news of his transition has rocked the league and fans alike. So, what exactly happened to Rondale Moore? Here’s everything that we know.

What happened to Rondale Moore?

According to NBC News, Rondale was pronounced dead on the evening of Feb. 21, 2026, after his body was found in a garage of a property in his hometown of New Albany, Ind. Law enforcement shared that his death is believed to have been caused by a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

"The New Albany Police Department is conducting a death investigation at 1611 Ekin Ave in New Albany," Bailey said in a statement, per Yahoo Sports. "Rondale Moore was found deceased in the garage of the property of a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound.: He continued: "The New Albany Police Department is currently conducting an investigation into the incident. Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, no additional information will be released at this time."

The NFL is deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Rondale Moore.



Our thoughts are with Rondale’s family, friends and teammates during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/qFVwMxRiSM — NFL (@NFL) February 22, 2026

The Minnesota Vikings organization immediately shared its condolences with the family and announced that it “has also been in communication with our players, coaches, and staff, and will make counseling and emotional support resources available to anyone in need.”

"I am devastated by the news of Rondale's death,” Viking head coach Kevin O’Connell shared. “While Rondale had been a member of the Vikings for a short time, he was someone we came to know well and care about deeply. He was a humble, soft-spoken, and respectful young man who was proud of his Indiana roots. As a player, he was disciplined, dedicated, and resilient despite facing adversity multiple times as injuries sidelined him throughout his career."

He continued: "We are all heartbroken by the fact he won't continue to live out his NFL dream, and we won't all have a chance to watch him flourish. My prayers are with Rondale's family, friends, teammates, and coaches as we all deal with this tragic news."

Rondale Moore was a fighter. He was born 5 weeks early. He fought to live, to become a 4 star recruit, & a 2nd round NFL draft pick. He was not a soft man! Asking for help doesn’t make you soft either.



I cannot stress enough how important is to talk to someone, & even more… pic.twitter.com/mqe7f1damo — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) February 23, 2026

Rondale Moore was a multifaceted athlete who showed major promise.

If you are unfamiliar with Rondale, allow us to introduce you to his accomplishments. The 25-year-old started his career at New Albany High School, winning a basketball championship with the Bulldogs. He later transferred to Trinity, where he helped the team win the 2016 Class 6A football state title.

Upon entering college at Purdue University and joining their football program, ESPN reports that the talent was named a first-team All-American during his freshman year. Additionally, he was awarded college football’s most versatile player award, aka the Paul Hornung award, that same year. In just three seasons, Rondale earned 1,915 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns while also rushing for 248 yards and three touchdowns.

The Rondale Moore situation is just devastating. 25 years old with everything in front of him. A reminder that you never know what someone is fighting silently. The outside doesn’t always match the inside. Check on your people. Often. — CanDice. (@Dice_Says) February 23, 2026

In 2021, Rondale entered the NFL Draft and was selected in the second round by the Arizona Cardinals. After three seasons with the team, he was traded to the Atlanta Falcons in 2024. Unfortunately, an injury impacted his time with the Falcons, where he was later released.