Caroline Spiegel's Net Worth Comes From Some NSFW Ingenuity After learning that the medical world had no good solutions, Caroline came up with her own. By Ivy Griffith Published Dec. 31 2025, 12:24 p.m. ET

For women dealing with a variety of health and mental health issues, the topic of sexual dysfunction is often a layered and frustrating one. Modern medicine has not yet caught up to the fact that women's sexual dysfunction is often a multi-faceted issue that requires a whole body and mind approach. Enter: Caroline Spiegel, sister of famed tech mogul Evan Spiegel.

Caroline was recovering from an eating disorder when she discovered a lack of support in the medical community for the resulting sexual dysfunction she lived with. Instead of just suffering, she decided to do something about it; she founded Quinn. Here's what we know about the net worth she gained through the founding of her company, and how tech success runs in the family.

What is Caroline Spiegel's net worth?

Caroline is no stranger to fighting the good fight. According to her Forbes business profile, she was battling an eating disorder when she began to struggle with sexual dysfunction. She reached out to doctors and therapists, but learned that there's little help to be found for women dealing with this distressing issue. So, she took matters into her own hands and founded a women-centric audio erotica app called Quinn.

The app's proposal garnered significant enthusiasm, with Forbes noting that the launch was backed by TQ Ventures and Day One Ventures. Caroline raised $3.2 million for Quinn in its seed round, and the company has $5 million in annual recurring revenue. It's hard to pinpoint an exact number for Caroline's net worth, but some sites suggest it could be as high as $60 million.

Caroline is the CEO of Quinn, but her brother is pretty famous in his own right.

Of course, one could argue that Caroline started with some pretty strong connections in the tech world. Connections like her brother, Evan Spiegel, who controversially and famously founded the social media platform Snapchat.

But that's not his only claim to fame, surprisingly. There was a time when he was rumored to be dating none other than Taylor Swift, although that clearly amounted to just a blip in the headlines compared to her relationship with fiancé Travis Kelce. And there was an unflattering satirical movie called The Frat Boy Genius, which purported to be loosely based on his rise to the top in the tech world, poking fun at the departure of his once-partner, Reggie Brown.

