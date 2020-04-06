Taylor Swift and Evan Spiegel: The Relationship That Never Was?

The highly anticipated short-form video platform Quibi officially launched on April 6, but users will have to wait a little longer for one of the service’s most talked about projects to debut.

Frat Boy Genius is loosely based on the rise of Snapchat co-founder Evan Spiegel, but we’re still waiting to see whether the series, which will be made up of 10-minute-long episodes, plans to incorporate certain aspects of the 29-year-old’s personal life — including his rumored relationship with Taylor Swift.