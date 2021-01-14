Logo
Carrie From 'My 600 lb Life' Looks Like a Totally New Person Now

On tonight's episode of My 600-lb Life, the TLC series aired "Carrie's Story," which followed a 37-year-old Texan named Carrie who was not only battling with her weight (a little over 600 pounds), but her marriage as well. My 600-lb Life shows us how Carrie got to this difficult place — and it really had a lot to do with some serious life trauma.

Carrie started eating heavily when she was young (she weighed 400 pounds by the time she went to college), and became pregnant at a young age. She raised her daughter on her own until she met a man online who became abusive toward her and threatened her and her daughter's life. She was brave enough to leave the relationship. Soon after, her dad had gastric bypass surgery and passed away due to complications (he developed an infection which went septic). 

It was a lot fo her to handle, and she continued to use food as a coping mechanism and continued to gain weight, allowing it to spiral out of control.

She met her now-husband Chris, and they tried to have a child together, but she miscarried. After this, the doctors found a tumor, and she had to have a hysterectomy. When the episode first started, she described how her day starts (her husband has to help wash her and she struggles to walk, as it's painful for her joints). One of the reasons she wants to lose weight is to adopt a healthier lifestyle and to save her marriage with Chris (the two hadn't been intimate in about a year). 

Where is Carrie from 'My 600-lb Life' now?

After months of hard work, Carrie hit her goal weight of 442 pounds, and she and Chris have rekindled their relationship. After going through weight loss surgery and implementing exercise and a nutritional diet, Dr. Now told her that he was proud of her progress. Now, she gets to go to the mall with her daughter — somethings she hasn't physically been able to do in years. She and Chris are also in a much better place.

See photos of Carrie from 'My 600-lb Life' now.

Carrie and Chris seem happy and are living a much more healthy lifestyle now. They've posted several recent photos of themselves on social media, some of which proclaim their love for each other (cute!). 

This is the most recent photo of Carrie, which was uploaded to her Facebook page January 12, 2021 (the face tattoos and septum piercing seem to be some kind of filter).

This is a photo of Carrie and Chris in November 2020.

It seems like Carrie really found herself again, since eating food seemed to be the way she dealt with trauma and loss. From the sounds of it, Carrie is determined to stay on this path — not only for herself, but for Chris (who joined her in her weight loss journey) and her daughter. 

