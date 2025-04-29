Carrie Underwood Stuns Fans by Rewearing Her 2005 'American Idol' Dress 20 Years Later "How many women can wear the same dress from 20 years ago?" By Jennifer Farrington Published April 29 2025, 4:04 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@carrieunderwood

A lot has changed in Carrie Underwood’s life since she won American Idol Season 4 back in 2005. She’s become a country music staple, stirred up a few controversies, and watched her net worth soar. She’s now a wife, a mom of two, and a powerhouse in the music industry.

But one thing that hasn’t changed, apparently, is Carrie’s size. In a 2025 fit check on Instagram, the singer revealed she can still slip into the same dress she wore the night she was crowned the winner of American Idol — nearly 20 years ago. She captioned the post: "Same dress, different view." Here’s a look at the throwback moment compared to how she’s rocking it now. Honestly? It might look even better on her two decades later.

Carrie Underwood wears her 2005 'American Idol' dress 20 years later.

For her April 2025 fit check, Carrie Underwood decided to switch things up by wearing something that holds a lot of memories — the dress she wore on May 25, 2005, the night she was crowned the Season 4 winner of American Idol. The orange patterned dress, complete with green and bright orange accents and a bust lined with vibrant orange lace, was the same one she wore standing beside Bo Bice when her name was announced.

Now, 20 years later, Carrie brought the iconic look back for a Season 23 episode of American Idol, where she’s currently serving as a judge. She looked just as stunning in the dress as she did back in 2005, but what's really surprising is the fact that it still fits.

Plenty of commenters had the same thought, with one person writing, "How many women can wear the same dress from 20 years ago? Not many," to which someone replied, "I couldn’t. Fits her like a glove for sure." Someone else joked, "Not me. Hell, I can’t wear anything from 2020 — lol." And honestly, who can?

