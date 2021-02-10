TikTok Star Carrington Durham Launches Glam Beauty Box With Lottie London

TikTok star Carrington Durham has teamed up with indie beauty brand Lottie London for the ultimate beauty box — for beginners and makeup lovers alike.

For Carrington, who has been obsessed with makeup since she was 10 years old, the idea of putting together a curated box full of some of her go-to products was a dream come true.

"For me, it's cute and crisp or laid back glam," she said of her beauty box, which is available exclusively at ASOS. "A pop of warmth on the eyes, dewy skin, a shiny lip, and you are good to go! And can't forget the winged liner, my personal go-to."