Carrot Top Is Jacked and Performing Regularly in Las Vegas, and Has Been for Years The comedian has been performing in Las Vegas for decades. By Joseph Allen Published May 8 2025, 3:49 p.m. ET

Although he's no longer one of the most famous comedians in the world, Carrot Top still commands an audience. The famously redheaded comedian, whose real name is Scott Thompson, became something of a phenomenon after he first appeared on The Tonight Show in 1992.

Now, all these years later, many want to know what Carrot Top is up to today. Here's what we know about where he wound up.



Where is Carrot Top now?

Carrot Top may no longer be super relevant in Hollywood circles, but Carrot Top is still more than capable of drawing a crowd. The comedian has been living in Las Vegas for decades and currently has a residency at the Luxor Hotel and Casino. He previously did a 16-year stint at the MGM Grand, and it's clear that the crowds in Las Vegas are still very interested in seeing the prop comedian in action.

According to E!, he performs about 300 shows a year in Las Vegas, which means that anyone who really wants to check in on the comedian has plenty of opportunities to do so. Also, and perhaps this isn't all that relevant, but he's jacked now, at least based on photos from his Instagram account. It seems like, for the most part, Carrot Top is still out there being himself in a pretty lucrative fashion.

According to the comedian's website, Carrot Top never does the same show twice. "I love creating props that are relevant to whatever's current — from a news headline to a song I heard on the radio," he says on the site. "When I started touring at the beginning of my career, I had two trunks and a strobe light," he added. "Things got pretty crazy pretty fast, and before I knew it, I had a team touring the country in an 18-wheeler with 35 trunks full of props."

Carrot Top is still keeping busy.

Although he's no longer appearing in every TV show and movie, Carrot Top still commands a loyal audience, many of whom are more than willing to see him do his thing on stage, either in Las Vegas or on tour. Given that he's performing 300 times a year, it's definitely not like he's hard to find.

His various television and film appearances are a reminder of Carrot Top's legacy, and of how popular he was, and that's also why so many people still go to see his show. You don't have a show in Vegas for more than 20 years unless you're selling something that a lot of people are interested in buying.