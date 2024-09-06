Home > Human Interest Casey Anthony Was Reportedly Spotted Canoodling With a Married Man Casey Anthony and her new fella were seen "holding hands and kissing, and he even touched her butt." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Sept. 6 2024, 6:13 p.m. ET Source: NBCUniversal (video still)

Since she was acquitted of her daughter's murder in July 2011, Casey Anthony has kept a low dating profile. The 38-year-old was briefly thrust back into the public's eye by way of a 2022 Peacock docuseries. In Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies, she told her side of the story which included details about the alleged sexual abuse perpetrated by her father. It's a pretty compelling watch.

Article continues below advertisement

Apart from the sexual assault allegations, Anthony also claimed her father was responsible for the death of her daughter Caylee. She accused him of abusing her child, then staging the drowning that ultimately killed her. While the series was polarizing, it neglected to shed much light on Anthony's personal life. There is certainly something to talk about now as Casey Anthony is apparently dating again. She was spotted with a slightly attached man in Tennessee. Here's what we know about the couple.

Article continues below advertisement

Casey Anthony is reportedly dating a married guy who is on his way to a divorce.

The New York Post spotted Anthony in the Volunteer State hanging out with a pretty much still married guy. Evidently she's been seeing 48-year-old Tyson Ray Rhodes since January 2024. They met at a gym in south Florida and grew closer by way of a group text. Sources close to the duo said it didn't take long for them to create a group text of their own.

Coincidentally, Rhodes asked his wife for a divorce in January soon after they moved from Florida to Tennessee. He and his estranged wife share two adult sons and had been married for 22 years. When she went home to visit her family in Florida, Anthony popped over to Tennessee for a date night on Jan. 26. While they were out at a restaurant with another couple, an onlooker said they were "holding hands and kissing, and he even touched her butt."