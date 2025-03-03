If You Were Waiting for Casey Anthony to Join TikTok and Substack, the Wait Is Over "I welcome you to join me, keep an open mind, and allow me to properly reintroduce myself," writes Casey Anthony. By Jennifer Tisdale Published March 3 2025, 2:17 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@caseyanthony_substack

It's hard to believe that Casey Anthony has been in the public eye since 2008 when her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee Anthony, disappeared. The story captivated the country in the same way the O.J. Simpson trial did more than a decade earlier. Casey was arrested and charged with her daughter's murder, which resulted in a trial that was splashed across every screen, newspaper, and magazine. Not only was the death of Casey's toddler disturbing, but her behavior was heavily scrutinized as well.

After Casey was acquitted in July 2011, she briefly faded away until a March 2017 interview with the Associated Press, where she once again proclaimed her innocence. Five years later, Casey was back in a Peacock documentary in which she went into detail regarding allegations of sexual abuse against her own father, whom she believes killed Caylee. As if that wasn't enough, Casey has decided to join TikTok. Here's what we know.

Casey Anthony says she has joined TikTok because she wants to help people.

Not only is Casey's TikTok meant to be a reintroduction to her, it also serves as an introduction to her Substack, hence the name of her profile: @caseyanthony_substack. The first video was posted on March 1, 2025 and within two days, her account already has over 35,000 followers. Casey is only following one person, but has chosen to keep that list private.

The first TikTok features a screenshot of Casey's Substack, followed by text that explains there are a lot of fake social media accounts in both her name and Caylee's. Many of them are used solely to "spread hatred" or were created to post messages about boycotting her. Prior to starting her Substack and TikTok accounts, Casey chose to remain as private as possible.

Apparently, what changed her mind is her legal advocacy work. "I have spent the last decade and a half working in that capacity," writes Casey. "Now more than ever people deserve to know what resources they can turn to." She also wants to use her platform to inform people of their rights. These are her only public accounts. "I welcome you to join me, keep an open mind, and allow me to properly reintroduce myself. I am Casey Anthony."

People on TikTok have found Casey Anthony's social media accounts, and they don't like them.

Casey also posted a video on her TikTok, which more or less doubles down on the text of her first one. She describes herself as a legal advocate who is now trying to advocate for herself and her daughter, and who wants to treat her platform as a blessing instead of a curse. The comments have been turned off for both TikToks, but other creators have found them.