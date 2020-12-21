Logo
Who Is Casey Cott's Fiancée? 'Riverdale' Star Announced He's Engaged!

By

Updated

Congrats! Riverdale star Casey Cott revealed that he is officially off the market. The 28-year-old popped the question to his girlfriend, simply captioning a rare pic of the happy couple with several ring emojis. The CW actor's co-stars congratulated Casey on the happy news. 

"So happppppyyyyyyyyyyy for you two," Vanessa Morgan wrote. "So happy for you two," Camila Mendes commented. Skeet Ulrich, posted, "Finally."

Casey, who is currently filming Season 5 in Vancouver, Canada, has stayed mum on many details surrounding his beautiful fiancée. So, just who is the Riverdale star's soon-to-be wife? Keep reading to find out more!

Who is 'Riverdale' star Casey Cott's fiancée?

Though Casey is part of one of the biggest YA series, he seemingly likes to keep his personal life private. At this time, the actor has yet to publicly share the name of his now-fiancée. 

However, this is not the first time Casey has posted about his love. In November 2019, he captioned a pic of the happy couple, "Leather Thanksgiving." 

Though it is unclear when the two officially started dating, Casey first posted about his mystery girl in May 2019. They also made a red carpet appearance last March at the premiere of I Still Believe

Since Casey has stayed mum on his personal life, fans have questioned the actor's sexuality in real life. To note, his sexuality is not really anyone's business.

Fans were quick to associate the actor with his Riverdale character, Kevin, who is part of the LGBTQ+ community (and beloved by so many viewers).

Casey opened up about portraying a queer character on television and wanting to accurately represent the LGBTQ+ community on the small screen.

"I had a talk with Roberto, our showrunner, about this. What's really cool about Kevin is that it's clear he is gay and it's not hidden," he said in a 2017 interview. "It's recognized but it's not who he is. He's an incredibly dense character, and I think it's really important that it's just a part of him. It's just not him. That's what makes playing Kevin such a joy."

Fans congratulate Casey Cott on engagement news.

Following Casey's announcement on Instagram, fans took to social media to congratulate the actor.

"And just like that, another #Riverdale star is off the market... Casey Cott is engaged!!" one fan wrote. Another added, " MY BOI’S ENGAGED!!!!!!!!!!! Awwwwww you can tell he was crying! Congratulations on the engagement, Casey Cott!"

Someone else commented, "Casey Cott aka the hottest guy on Riverdale got engaged and I’m so not crying [right now]."

Congrats to Casey and his now-fiancée.

