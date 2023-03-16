Home > Television > Reality TV Source: FOX Cassidy Jo Jacks From Pageant Queen to Ranch Royalty — Let's Meet Cassidy Jo From 'Farmer Wants a Wife' By Jennifer Tisdale Mar. 15 2023, Published 8:09 p.m. ET

Cassidy Jo Jacks has a bright white smile and a bubbly personality that almost seems out of place in the quiet country town of Williamsport, Tenn. This is where she first meets Allen Foster, owner of a cattle ranch, and as it turns out, a lonely heart.

Article continues below advertisement

Cassidy Jo and Allen's first introduction was a big rough around the edges.

Farmer Wants a Wife is slightly different from other dating reality competition shows in that each bachelor has four women in his group. It's as if we picked up The Bachelor as they were heading into hometown week. Over the course of the show, each bachelor/farmer gets to know these four gals in the hopes of finding wedded bliss. Cassidy Jo is the first contestant in Allen's group to meet him, and the beginning was literally a bit rocky.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: FOX Cassidy Jo and Allen

Like a baby gazelle Cassidy Jo wobbles up to Allen in a pair of high heel shoes that could not be more out of place on his ranch. She is quite vivacious and outgoing, demanding to know if he's excited, while Allen is a bit more reserved. He quietly says yes when asked about his excitement level. What Cassidy doesn't see is Allen's nerves after she trips away.

Article continues below advertisement

Allen tells a producer he thinks Cassidy is "cool" but then gets pretty vulnerable. "By nature, I'm not really good at being super sweet," he whispers. Allen's love language appears to be acts of service as he explains he's more of a "let me go wash your car or get you gas," kind of guy. When told to be himself Allen assures the producer he is though he feels like he's "screwing it up."

Article continues below advertisement

Cassidy Jo is a former pageant contestant who hails from the south.

The 28-year-old currently lives in Phoenix where according to her LinkedIn, she's an account executive at LabCorp. In a conversation with Images Arizona about her life as a pageant contestant, Cassidy Jo talked about how she stood out from other girls on the circuit. "I would not say I am what most people envision when they see the crown," she said about being former Miss Arizona USA. "Just because I have to present myself a certain way does not mean that I do no get down and dirty." Well, she's certainly getting down and dirty now!

She was born in Jackson, Miss. where her pageant days began in middle school and where she discovered a lot for competing which will surely come in handy on Farmer Wants a Wife. Cassidy was able to get enough money while competing, whether she won or not, to partially pay for her time at the University of Alabama. She also worked full-time while still competing.

Article continues below advertisement