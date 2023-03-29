Home > Television > Reality TV Source: Fox Allen's Lack of Intimacy Has Some of the Ladies Worried on 'Farmer Wants a Wife' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP) By Chrissy Bobic Mar. 29 2023, Published 9:09 a.m. ET

By now, there's no denying that Farmer Wants a Wife is different from other dating shows. For starters, we have four men who agreed to host a handful of ladies each at their respective homes for the duration of filming. And unlike other dating reality shows, it isn't a given for the leading man (or, in this case, men) to make out with all of the contestants.

And in an exclusive clip obtained by Distractify ahead of the March 29 episode of Farmer Wants a Wife, the women here for Allen discuss his lack of intimacy. Because it appears that Allen failed to get affectionate with yet another one of them, leading them to wonder why he hasn't kissed them or made many moves, physically.

Why isn't Allen kissing the women on 'Farmer Wants a Wife'?

The first red flag for Cassidy Jo is in Episode 3 when she suggests they kiss to get a little closer. But Allen isn't ready to take that step with her just yet and it seems to really bother her. In the Farmer Wants a Wife clip, Cassidy Jo and the other ladies sit around a table and discuss the fact that none of them have gotten very far with Allen.

The women suggest that Allen might just prefer to take things a little more slowly with them than the other farmers are taking things with their respective ladies. And Cassidy Jo mentions Allen's ex-wife as a possible reason.

"So I don't know if y'all talked about his ex-wife at all," Cassidy Jo says in the Farmer Wants a Wife clip. "But do you think he's, like, fully over and doesn't have walls up after that? Or is that just his personality [and] he's not very affectionate in any way?"

Khelsi, who gets back from a date with Allen, admits that, at this point, they have more of a friendship than anything else. But in some ways, this might be the way to go for a group of people who are new to reality TV and who actually want to find real love rather than a temporary fling when it's all said and done.

Allen refused at least one kiss from Cassidy Jo on 'Farmer Wants a Wife.'

The men on Farmer Wants a Wife are the real deal. It makes sense if a couple of them want to take things slowly with the women who are here to get to know them. And there's also the possibility that Allen isn't super comfortable making out with cameras in his face. Go figure, right?