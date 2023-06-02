Home > Animals People Are Cutting Their Cat's Hair So They Look Like Dinosaurs There are plenty of odd fashion trends out there, one of them includes dino-cuts. By Mark Pygas Jun. 2 2023, Updated 8:30 a.m. ET Source: istock

There are plenty of odd fashion trends out there, whether it's tiny hands and feet manicures, or these weird "asymmetrical jeans" that recently went viral. And sometimes, these odd trends pass on to our furry friends. In a trend that appears to have originated in Maha Sarakham, Thailand, people are cutting their cat's hair to make them look like a dinosaur.

Article continues below advertisement

In a video that appears to be the origin of the trend, a cat has had its sides shaved and ridges carved along its spine to make it appear like a stegosaurus. “I’m the owner of a pet shop and groomers, this is one of the most fashionable cat hair styles,” the video’s poster wrote on YouTube.

The trend since seems to have made it to the United States, with one groomer writing: "This is a TBT Dino cut I did awhile back in my AJ salon. Jax belongs to the salon manager, he is a good boy to groom."

Article continues below advertisement

Look at this little dino.

Article continues below advertisement

"Mom turned me into a ‘tara-nnosaurus' a few weeks ago," another post explains.

Article continues below advertisement

All of these cats look surprisingly OK with the situation they're in.

Article continues below advertisement

Bath and Furry Works salon in California posted before and afters of Billie, who received a dino-cut.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Happy Pooch Spa in Washington is also getting into the trend, posting photos of Laker's Halloween look.

Article continues below advertisement

Joonie is looking fashionable too.

Article continues below advertisement

Another groomer wrote on Instagram: "Still learning to do this Dino/dragon thing but turned out pretty good."

Article continues below advertisement

Abbotsford Dog and Cat Grooming, based in Canada, also seems to be getting creative with their dino-cuts.