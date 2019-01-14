Tiny Hand And Feet Manicures Are A Thing And People Are Horrified

If there's one thing that we've learned over the years, it's that anything is possible when it comes to beauty trends. The Internet's latest obsession is manicures that involve tiny little hands and feet, such as those posted by the Instagram account @nail_sunny, a chain of nail art stores in Russia with over 2 million followers on the social media platform.

Let's just say that they get pretty creative when it comes to the manicures they post online to their followers. Just take a look at these creepy little hands...

They're perfect for giving your nose a good scratch.

These feet on the other hand are just plain weird.

The founders of the Moscow-based salon are young sisters Eleonora and Arina Movsisyan who lived in Los Angeles and took their experiences from the nail and beauty trends there, and brought them to Moscow. The Nail Sunny team are well aware how insane some of their creations seem, and they're absolutely taking it in their stride. "If you have some stupid idea, just tell us about that," they told Allure. "We can make a super-cool design after that."

Unsurprisingly, these strange little manicures attract thousands of comments every time they're posted online. And there seems to be a pretty wide range of emotions going on. "I’m internally screaming," one user wrote. While another added: "Keep body parts off of nails."

Instagram user @benthefisch joked: "I... I don’t know how to move on with my life after this." "Ok I’m done," one horrified user wrote. "HAHAHAAHHAHA THIS RUINNNED MY NIGHT LOL." While this comment pretty much sums up what everyone is thinking: "Again with you guys are so talented I just really don’t understand some of the nail art here...Why?..." Why, Nail Sunny. Why?

They've also done toothbrush nails...

As well as other body parts...

