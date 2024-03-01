Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Cat Janice Dedicated Her Final Song to Her Son, Leaving Many Curious About Him TikTok singer Cat Janice was first diagnosed with sarcoma in 2022, and it returned late in 2023 after spreading to her lungs. By Joseph Allen Mar. 1 2024, Published 9:50 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@cat.janice

The story of Cat Janice is one of the odder and more inspirational tales to come out of TikTok in recent years. Cat, whose real name Catherine Ipsan, released a dance track in January 2024, just days after she went into hospice care. The track went viral and garnered Cat thousands of new fans and supporters.

Now, following the news that Cat had died on Feb. 28, 2024, many want to learn more about who Cat was, and more specifically, about her son, whom she dedicated her final track to. Here's everything we know about Cat Janice and her family.

Who is TikTok singer Cat Janice's son?

Cat started writing and releasing music while she was still a teenager and throughout her 20s, but her biggest hit was undoubtedly "Dance You Outta My Head," the song she released via TikTok even as she discussed her cancer treatment. The song was released on Jan. 19 and caught fire as Cat's health outlook continued to worsen, leading to messages of support from regular fans and prominent musicians alike.

Cat dedicated this song, which became her first to enter the Billboard charts, to her son Loren. She also bequeathed the rights to the song to him upon her death. Given that dedication, many wanted to learn more about who Loren was. Loren is just 7 years old, but fans who listen to the song can take comfort in the knowledge that Loren will receive all the proceeds from the music.

Cat's death came after a two-year battle with sarcoma.

Cat was first diagnosed with sarcoma, a rare form of cancer, in 2022, and it was cancer that ultimately caused her death. She announced to fans in July 2022 that she was cancer-free, but she discovered in late 2023 that the cancer had returned and had spread to her lungs. "We are eternally thankful for the outpouring of love that Catherine and our family have received over the past few months," Janice's family said on her Instagram as they announced her death.

"Cat saw her music go places she never expected and rests in the peace of knowing that she will continue to provide for her son through her music. This would not have been possible without all of you. Thank you," the statement continued.

Cat apparently has more songs that haven't been released yet.

In addition to the pieces of her catalog that are already available, Cat's family also said that she has other songs that haven't been made available to the public yet. Janice's brother Cubby will take over the management of her social media and her catalog, as well as any merchandise sales.