Does Catherine Bell Have a "Magical" Surprise on the Horizon? Rumors Are Rampant

Catherine married production assistant Adam Beason in 1994, after meeting him on the set of the cult classic Death Becomes Her in 1992. The couple shares two children, Gemma and Ronan, but divorced in 2011. Since 2012, Catherine has been quiet about her romantic life, and shortly after her divorce, moved in with fellow Scientologist Brooke Daniells.

Fans have speculated about Catherine potentially being pregnant, but it appears rumors of her expecting a third child are just that — rumors!

Her youngest child, Ronan, was born in 2011. She's enjoying her role as a real-life mom and a TV mom, shouting out both her children and Bailee Madison, who played her character Cassie's daughter Grace on Good Witch, every Mother's Day.