Have a Dark Sense of Humor? You Might Like the 'Cause of Death' Snapchat Filter

OK. We’re not trying to be too grim or anything (goodness knows we don’t really need to bring things down this year), but — you’ve wondered about how you’re going to die, right? It’s not exactly fun to think about, but we all know that, at some point (barring some truly astounding leaps in medical science), we are all going to shuffle off this mortal coil. That part’s a given, but the actual cause of our death is much more mysterious.

If you’re someone who tends toward morbid thoughts, then you might be interested in the Cause of Death Snapchat filter . It’s pretty much exactly what it sounds like: a filter that “reveals” how you will die. But don’t worry! Obviously, a Snapchat filter can’t accurately predict your death, and most of the results are definitely just meant as jokes.

As we mentioned previously, the Cause of Death filter is quite obviously meant as a joke (albeit one that probably appeals more to people with a slightly morbid sense of humor). Possible causes of death you can get include “seeing a furry,” “coffee,” and “a-- too fat” — not exactly anything you’d see on an actual death certificate.

Using the Cause of Death filter on Snapchat doesn’t really take any special instructions, but here’s a quick how-to in case it’s been a while since your last Snap sesh. Open your Snapchat app and swipe over to the camera screen. Press the smiley face icon located to the right of the camera button, then click on the word “Explore” in the bottom right-hand corner. Type “cause of death” in the search bar, and select the filter created by Nicholas Dominici. Now you can use the filter for your own Snaps!

There are similar Cause of Death filters on Instagram.

As you might expect, Snapchat isn’t the only social media app you can use to discover the cause of your death via a humorous filter. Creators making filters for Instagram have also jumped on the trend. We were able to find two different filters named “How Will You Die?” — one by @j.lo_roq and the other by @chloeejacobs. You can access them both using the following steps:

Open your Instagram app and swipe over to the Story Creator, then scroll through the filters at the bottom of the screen until you get to “Browse Effects” (it has a magnifying glass icon). Tap that, then type in “how will you die” in the search bar. Select which filter you want to use, then tap the “Try It” button in the lower left-hand corner. Look into your front-facing camera, then press and hold the button to record a video.

