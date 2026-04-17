CBS Shakes up Fall Lineup With New Shows, Time Slot Moves and Midseason Delays Your weekly TV routine might need a reset as CBS moves shows around and rolls out new series this fall. By Darrell Marrow Published April 17 2026, 12:16 p.m. ET Source: CBS

CBS is switching up its fall TV game schedule, and this shakeup is not subtle. On April 15, CBS unveiled its 2026–27 fall primetime lineup, and it's packed. The network moved several established shows, introduced three new series, and pushed some fan favorites to midseason. CBS appears to be leaning into franchises and a launch-first strategy, especially around NCIS, FBI, and new scripted shows. As a result, primetime will look a bit different this fall.

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Source: CBS

How has the CBS lineup changed?

In fall 2024, CBS used Mondays for blocks like the FBI franchise, per a press release. It later slotted in The Neighborhood, Poppa’s House, NCIS, and NCIS: Origins. By fall 2025, Mondays shifted again to The Neighborhood, DMV, FBI, and Watson. Thursdays stayed packed with Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, Ghosts, Matlock, and Elsbeth. CBS has always favored strong themed nights, but this new plan pushes that strategy a step further.

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Now, things look very different in 2026. According to a release, Mondays are becoming an all-drama lineup from 8 to 11 p.m. FBI moves to 8 p.m., CIA takes 9 p.m., and Harlan Coben’s Final Twist lands at 10 p.m. Tuesdays remain all-NCIS, but the order changes. NCIS leads at 8 p.m., new series NCIS: New York airs at 9 p.m., and NCIS: Origins shifts to 10 p.m.

Thursdays see the biggest shakeup. Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage stays at 8 p.m., while new comedy Eternally Yours replaces Ghosts at 8:30. Elsbeth moves up to 9 p.m., and new drama Cupertino takes 10 p.m. Fridays stay steady with Sheriff Country, Fire Country, and Boston Blue. Sundays remain unchanged with 60 Minutes, Marshals, and Tracker.

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Some of the most noticeable changes involve shows that will not air in their usual fall slots. CBS is holding Matlock and Ghosts for midseason. However, the network said Ghosts will still air one-hour Halloween and Ghostmas specials in the fall. NCIS: Sydney and Einstein also move to midseason. Meanwhile, several 2025 titles, including Watson, The Road, and DMV, do not appear on the new fall schedule.

Source: CBS

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What is CBS saying about the change?

CBS says the shift is all about growth. CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach explained that the strategy focuses on building momentum for new shows while strengthening existing hits. That same logic is all over the 2026-27 schedule.