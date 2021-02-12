These Celebrities Looked Like Entirely Different People Before Fame

There have been tons of studies surrounding the "toxic" culture surrounding Instagram. While it shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone that a social media network that was solely created for sharing appealing pictures are inherently "shallow" and focus on finding that "perfect shot", this has helped to foster some unrealistic expectations that folks, especially impressionable young people, find it nearly impossible to live up to, creating inferiority complexes as a result.

The obsession to satisfy the appearance of being successful, skilled, passionate, sensual, adventurous, etc. becomes more important than actually fulfilling what those traits mean for an individual on a personal level. I.e., folks are just doing it for the 'gram and once it's "successful" there, that's usually the end result they're going for.

While there are plenty of people snapping epic looking shots on vacations in beautiful places they ultimately spend toying away on their phone the whole time they're there, this 'gram beauty mentality can be perfectly embodied by the photos that people snap of themselves. Makeup that's perfected for a specific photo session, or heck, depending on how much money you have, cosmetic surgery to appear aesthetically pleasing in photographs and short single-expression videos, but kind of monstrous in real life.

Remember you’re not ugly you’re just broke.



Stay beautiful kings and queens — DAZE (@DazeyGG) February 5, 2021

This phenomenon can be thoroughly summed up in a popular rallying cry, uniting those who may be intimidated by the impossible supposed beauty of folks on social media with a singular chorus of: "you're not ugly, you're just broke." No one's accusing the celebrities in these older photos of not being aesthetically pleasing, however, there's a marked difference, due to a combination of time, an ability to afford better stylists, new health/wellness regimes, or maybe a little bit of cosmetic surgery, that's helped transform the way they look.

Ivanka Trump - Past. Source: Getty

Ivanka Trump - Present Source: Getty

Nicole Kidman - Past. Source: Getty

Nicole Kidman - Present Source: Getty

Khloe Kardashian - Past Source: Getty

Khloe Kardashian - Present Source: Getty

Kate Beckinsale - Past Source: Getty

Kate Beckinsale - Present Source: Getty

Travis Scott - Past Source: Getty

Travis Scott - Present Source: Getty

Blake Lively - Past Source: Getty

Blake Lively - Present Source: Getty

Kelly Osbourne - Past Source: Getty

Kelly Osbourne - Present Source: Instagram

Hugh Jackman - Past Source: 20th Century Fox

Hugh Jackman - Present Source: 20th Century Fox

Minka Kelly - Past Source: Getty

Minka Kelly - Present Source: Getty

Kylie Jenner - Past Source: Getty

Kylie Jenner - Present Source: Instagram

Olivia Wilde - Past Source: Getty

Olivia Wilde - Present Source: Getty

Megan Fox - Past Source: Getty

Megan Fox - Present Source: Getty

Lady Gaga - Past Source: Getty

Lady Gaga - Present Source: Getty

Zoe Kravitz - Past Source: Getty

Zoe Kravitz - Present Source: Getty

Simon Cowell - Past Source: Getty

Simon Cowell - Present Source: Getty

Meghan Markle - Past Source: Getty

Meghan Markle - Present Source: Getty

Bella Thorne - Past Source: Getty

Bella Thorne - Present Source: Getty

Amber Heard - Past Source: Getty