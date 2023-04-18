Home > Entertainment > Celebrity Source: Instagram / @ashleygraham; Getty Images 9 Celebrities Who You May Not Have Realized Are Parents to Twins Giving birth to twins in Hollywood is becoming a trend and we've got the proof. Here we list our some of our fave celebrities who have welcomed twins. By Kelly Corbett Apr. 18 2023, Published 1:40 p.m. ET

Here is a trend in Hollywood that I'm sure you never expected: celebrities giving birth to twins. Think about it. From Beyoncé to Gordon Ramsay and his wife, there are so many A-listers who have welcomed not one, but two babies at the same time. What gives?

As it just so happens, Twin Pregnancy and Beyond explains that fertility treatments like IVF increase older women’s chances of conceiving double. And since many women in Hollywood are delaying having kids and/or starting a family because of their careers, they are more likely to turn to fertility treatments like IVF.

Source: Getty Images Sarah Jessica Parker and her twin daughters Marion Loretta Elwell Broderick and Tabitha Hodge Broderick.

Of course, getting pregnant through IVF is no easy task and can often take several rounds. But because each round typically involves implanting multiple fertilized eggs into the womb, there is always the chance that more than one egg manifests in a healthy pregnancy. Hence, twins. Or triplets. Or even more. That said, there is a surplus of celebrity moms giving birth to twins. Below, we've gathered some of our favorite A-list moms and dads who are parents to twins.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are parents to twins Rumi and Sir Carter.

After welcoming their first child, daughter Blue Ivy, in 2012, Beyoncé and Jay-Z welcomed twins Sir and Rumi in 2017. Jay-Z previously opened up about their unique names on his streaming service Tidal. "Rumi is our favorite poet, so it was for our daughter," he explained, referencing the 13th-century Persian poet Jalal ad-Din Muhammad Rumi.

Meanwhile, the inspiration behind Sir was a little different. "Sir was like, man, come out the gate. He carries himself like that. He just came out, like, Sir," explained Jay-Z. The rapper noted that he and Bey didn't settle on that name for him until after he was born and they had observed him.

George Clooney and Amal Clooney are parents to twins Ella and Alexander Clooney.

George Clooney and his wife Amal welcomed their twins, Ella and Alexander, on June 6, 2017. At the time, George was 56 years old while Amal was 39. These are their only children together.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are parents to twins Knox and Vivienne Pitt.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have six children. Half of their kids are biological which includes twins Knox and Vivienne Pitt. The twins were born on July 12, 2008, in Nice, France.

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon share twins Moroccan and Monroe Cannon.

In 2011, Mariah Carey welcomed Moroccan and Monroe, whom she currently shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon. At the time of the twins' birth, Mariah and Nick had started referring to the twins as "Dem Babies," per Essence. They even made a now-defunct website for the twins called DemBabies.com

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony share twins Emme Maribel and Maximilian David.

Former husband and wife Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony are the parents of Emme Maribel and Maximilian David, who were born in 2008.

Ashley Graham and her husband Justin Ervin are parents to twins Roman and Malachi.

Model Ashley Graham and her husband Justin Ervin welcomed twins Roman and Malachi in January 2022. They are also parents to son Isaac, who was born in January 2020.

Gordon Ramsay and wife Tara Ramsay are the parents to twins Holly Anna Ramsay and Jack Scott Ramsay.

Famed chef Gordon Ramsay and his wife Tana Ramsay have five children, including a set of twins. The twins, a boy named Jack Scott Ramsay and a girl named Holly Anna Ramsay, were born on Dec. 31, 2000. Per Hello!, the twins were born seven weeks premature, which Tana described on Instagram as "nerve-wracking." She further wrote: "Seeing them become little chubby, healthy babies within the first year was a true blessing."

Elon Musk is a father to two sets of twins, as well as a set of triplets.

Believe it or not, Elon Musk has 10 children in total. He shares twins Griffin and Vivian Musk, who were born in 2004, with ex-wife Justine Wilson. He also shares triplets Kai, Saxon, and Damian, who were born in January 2006, with her. Post-divorce, Elon continued growing his family. He welcomed another pair of twins with Neuralink director of operations and special projects Shivon Zilis in November 2021, per court documents obtained by Business Insider.

Sarah Jessica Parker and husband Matthew Broderick are parents to twin girls Tabitha Hodge and Marion Loretta Elwell.