A Look Back on Celebrity Attorney John Branca’s Marriage with Linda Branca

He remains a key figure in managing the legacy of Michael Jackson.

John Branca and Linda Branca where married from 2000-2014.

Their relationship began in the early 2000s while John was navigating high-profile deals for artists like Michael Jackson.

John Branca and Linda Branca share two sons together: J.C. Branca and Dylan Branca

Their family life remained mostly private, though glimpses of their time together surfaced through candid personal photos and rare public appearances.

John Branca and Linda Branca went their separate ways in 2014

In one photo, John and Linda are seen dancing at an event, arms wrapped around each other, smiling warmly.

Another shows them on a gondola ride with John’s young daughter, enjoying the sun and sea breeze. Moments like these painted a picture of a young, happy family.