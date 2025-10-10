A Look Back on Celebrity Attorney John Branca’s Marriage with Linda Branca
John Branca, the veteran entertainment attorney known for his decades-long influence in music law, was once married to Linda Branca.
Their relationship began in the early 2000s while John was navigating high-profile deals for artists like Michael Jackson.
Their family life remained mostly private, though glimpses of their time together surfaced through candid personal photos and rare public appearances.
In one photo, John and Linda are seen dancing at an event, arms wrapped around each other, smiling warmly.
Another shows them on a gondola ride with John’s young daughter, enjoying the sun and sea breeze. Moments like these painted a picture of a young, happy family.
Branca, sharply dressed and always composed, and Linda, often seen in bright sundresses and natural light, seemed at ease with one another.
Today, Branca continues his work in entertainment law.
John and Linda share two sons together: J.C. Branca and Dylan Branca
He remains a key figure in managing the legacy of Michael Jackson.