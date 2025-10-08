Exploring Pam Bondi's Law School Background: Is Stetson a Top Tier Choice? Pam Bondi was the first Stetson Law alum to land a top law enforcement position for the United States. By Trisha Faulkner Published Oct. 8 2025, 11:26 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Pamela Jo Bondi is best known for her high-profile political roles. First, as Florida’s attorney general from 2011 to 2019. Then, as the 87th United States attorney general, a position she’s held since 2025, per Stenson University. But for those unfamiliar with her journey, a common question often comes up: What’s Pam Bondi’s law school background, and is the school she attended considered a strong one?

The answer is yes — she went to law school, earned her degree, and has practiced law for over three decades. The name of her alma mater, however, might not immediately ring a bell for those who only track top-tier legal institutions. So, let’s take a closer look at where she got her legal education and how the school stands up against other law schools.

Pam Bondi's law school background includes a JD from Stetson University.

Pam earned her undergraduate degree in criminal justice from the University of Florida in 1987. She later attended Stetson University College of Law, receiving her Juris Doctor in 1990. After completing her studies, she was admitted to the Florida Bar in 1991, officially launching her legal career, per Hollywood Life.

For nearly two decades, Pam worked as a prosecutor in Hillsborough County, Fla., eventually leading major cases, including those involving capital crimes. Her work in courtrooms defined her legal presence long before she entered politics. Stetson Law acknowledged her rise, sharing news of her U.S. attorney general confirmation in 2025 with pride. But for people wondering how her school compares nationally, rankings help offer some perspective.

Stetson’s law school ranking highlights strengths in advocacy and writing.

Per the law school’s about us page on their website, Stetson University College of Law is based in Gulfport, Fla, and has a solid reputation in certain specialty areas. While it doesn’t break into the nation’s top 50 law schools overall, it performs well in key categories. In the 2025 U.S. News & World Report rankings, Stetson was ranked No. 1 in trial advocacy and No. 3 in legal writing.

Its overall ranking, however, places it around No. 99 for full-time JD programs — respectable, but not elite. This reflects its regional strength, particularly within Florida, where it’s often listed among the top five law schools in the state, per Juris Education.

The school admits a range of applicants, with a 45 to 46 percent acceptance rate and LSAT scores typically ranging from 153 to 157, according to the Princeton Review. These numbers place it in the middle tier nationally, but its standout advocacy training gives graduates practical courtroom skills that often outshine their alma mater’s rank.

The value of Pam's law degree goes beyond the ranking of the law school she graduated from.

When evaluating Pam’s credentials, it’s easy to get hung up on where she studied. In the legal world, however, a law school’s brand only tells part of the story. Courtroom experience, casework, leadership, and public trust carry far more weight over time.

Pam didn’t just ride her JD into political office. She spent years in the courtroom, served as a high-level prosecutor, and then ran and won statewide office — twice. Whether or not her law school cracked a top 20 list didn’t seem to matter to Florida voters or, later, to the Senate that confirmed her as U.S. attorney general.