Pam Bondi Appears at Senate Confirmation Hearing — When Will the Vote Take Place? By Allison DeGrushe Published Jan. 15 2025, 11:19 a.m. ET

On Nov. 21, 2024, President-elect Donald Trump announced that former Florida attorney general Pam Bondi would be nominated for United States attorney general. A little less than two months later, on Wednesday, Jan. 15, Pam Bondi appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee as part of her confirmation process for the nation's top law enforcement position.

With the confirmation hearings officially underway, one key question remains: When will the Senate vote on Pam Bondi? Here's what you need to know.

When will the Senate vote on Pam Bondi?

As expected, it'll be a little while until the Senate votes on Pam Bondi and the rest of Trump's selections for cabinet positions. The process is pretty in-depth, kicking off with nominees visiting Capitol Hill well before their confirmation hearings as a way to allow lawmakers to get to know them and express support, or press them on potential policy disputes that may arise later in the confirmation process.

Following these meetings, nominees are required to submit extensive documentation detailing their work and educational backgrounds. Federal officials use this information to conduct thorough background checks, including investigations into personal matters such as criminal records or drug use.

Trump Attorney General pick Pam Bondi just said America will have "one tier of justice for all" as the man who named her to the post is about to enter office as a convicted felon. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 15, 2025

Next comes the confirmation hearings, which Pam Bondi is currently undergoing. During these hearings, various Senate committees —specifically those that oversee the agencies the nominees are set to lead — vet the candidates.