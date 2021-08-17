Will ABC's 'The Celebrity Dating Game' Get Renewed for Season 2?

From the very beginning, The Celebrity Dating Game has offered up a star-studded roster of celebrity singles from television, reality television, feature films, comedy, and musicals, all looking for love. The ABC dating show hosted by actress and singer-songwriter Zooey Deschanel and Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter Michael Bolton has given fans all the feels of the iconic original classic.

Each episode features two celebrities who each pick one lucky contestant from a hidden panel of three bachelors or bachelorettes based on their answers to an assortment of questions. However, this reboot is different from the original series in that until the end, the identities of the celebrities remain a mystery. Well, that and there were no famous people on the original version. The contestants all vying for a date with these unknown stars are given clues through hilarious little songs performed by Michael.

Throughout Season 1, big names that have graced The Celebrity Dating Game stage have included actor Taye Diggs, television personality Carmen Electra, hip-hop artist Iggy Azalea, and comedian Margaret Cho. As Season 1 wraps up, fans of the show want to know if The Celebrity Dating Game will be greenlit for a Season 2. Here's what we know.

Will there be a Season 2 of 'The Celebrity Dating Game'?

The Celebrity Dating Game has not been canceled or renewed for Season 2. Per the Nielsen ratings, the show hasn't been that spectacular through its freshman season. The Hollywood Reporter explains how the rating system works: "The Nielsen ratings are calculated based on a sample of 40,000 homes and about 100,000 people that are demographically representative of the population as a whole."

According to TVLine, The Nielsen Ratings for the show have only been averaging a .4 rating in the 18-49 demographic. However, the numbers for the show have been relatively steady for the past few weeks, so that is a good thing. The Celebrity Dating Game has averaged about 2 million viewers per episode. Hopefully, that will be good enough for it to get renewed for Season 2.

Source: ABC

The show does have a strange and sort of silly draw. Michael Bolton and Zooey Deschanel are a great fit for hosting the show, and we frankly like hearing Michael sing his parody songs. The show offers some great humor, especially when the contestants are answering their questions, so we see why millions of people have been tuning in. Hopefully, the show will get picked up for a second season and keep the songs and the laughs coming.