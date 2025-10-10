Celebrity Packed Weekend Inside Circa Las Vegas (PHOTOS) N3ON and former UFC fighter Rampage Jackson stopped in for dinner at Barry’s Downtown Prime. By Distractify Staff Updated Oct. 10 2025, 3:48 p.m. ET Source: Circa Las Vegas

It may be Fall in Las Vegas, but the fun still remains HOT. Professional sports are in full swing, drawing huge crowds to every corner of the city throughout the week, as well as show-stopping events everywhere you turn. You would think the crowds would decrease as the weather begins to change, but with all the exciting things going on at what seems like all hours of the day, we have noticed the momentum only growing. One thing still remains a constant: the celebrity sightings (and treatment) are unmatched at Circa Las Vegas, and we always seem to seek out only the best when we show up.

Online streamer N3ON and his friend, former UFC fighter Rampage Jackson, stopped in for dinner at Barry’s Downtown Prime. Streaming live to over 30,000+ viewers between both of their pages, fans had to have been jealous to see their dishes as they indulged in steaks and great company. Once they were finished, they made their way upstairs to the casino floor to play Roulette. One of N3ON’s fans, who was celebrating his bachelor party, had given him some money for good luck on the roulette wheel. After a few spins, N3ON came out ahead and returned the money plus the winnings to the fan. Rampage ended up tipping the dealer $200.

Source: Circa Las Vegas Andrew Fischer, Derek Stevens, and Blake Burke

With Las Vegas on the rise of becoming a baseball town, we were lucky to have spotted Andrew Fischer staying at Circa last weekend as well. Fischer was recently drafted 20th overall in the first round of this year’s MLB draft by the Milwaukee Brewers, and was in Vegas with another first-round draft pick for the Brewers, friend Blake Burke, who was selected 34th overall in the first round of the 2024 MLB draft. We hear the two quickly rushed in to watch the UFC after having practice in Arizona. We caught them posing with Circa CEO/Owner, Derek Stevens, before going to watch the UFC 320 match.

Shortly after securing his third champion belt for Power Slap, we saw Isaih Quinones slide into Barry’s with his family and all three of his belts, where the entire restaurant burst with excitement to congratulate him and his entire family, before he posed with Derek Stevens and Circa COO David Rosborough by the famous Circa sports book.

Source: Circa Las Vegas Isaih Quinones with Derek Stevens and Circa COO David Rosborough

It is not every day that you win a UFC fight, so it is only fitting that following his victory that Youssef Zalal was treated not only to dining at Barry’s, but to have Chef Barry Dakake cook his meal specially for him to celebrate. The big smile on his face as he posed on the red carpet said it all! After this weekend, we are definitely going to start training for a belt so we can get the same treatment.

Source: Circa Las Vegas Youssef Zalal and Chef Barry Dakake

To cap off the night, we made our way to Circa’s High Limit room to test our luck, when we spotted famous influencer Samantha Frank and UFC fighter Vanessa Demopoulos streaming their dinner at 8 East to thousands of their fans. We were going to ask for a photo, but they seemed to be in a hurry to catch the UFC fight from Stadium Swim’s VIP area. We don’t blame them, that’s our favorite spot to watch anything at Stadium Swim too.

Source: Circa Las Vegas Samantha Frank and UFC fighter Vanessa Demopoulos