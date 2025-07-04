Circa Resort Becomes Athlete Hotspot in Las Vegas Circa Las Vegas remains the place to see and be seen. By Distractify Staff Published July 4 2025, 1:31 p.m. ET Source: Circa Las Vegas UFC fighter Josh Emmett and Power Slap girls Destiny McCubbin and Mikael-Michelle Brown.

Power Slap has quickly grown in popularity, and fans of knockout action are taking notice. This past weekend, we got the chance to witness the excitement up close and in person. Not only did we score tickets to the actual events, we got word that all of the competitors were staying at none other than our favorite place in Vegas: Circa Las Vegas. Naturally, we headed Downtown ahead of the main events to see if we could spot anyone.

We typically only go to 8 East on our way out from a long night of fun, but we decided to pop over there for dinner to switch things up. As soon as we gave our name, we spotted UFC fighter Josh Emmett, known for being the only fighter to go five rounds against Ilia Topuria, eating with friends and family at the same time as Power Slap girls Destiny McCubbin and Mikael-Michelle Brown. What we thought was just two friends having a nice dinner, little did we know they were fueling up for their big competition the next night. Destiny won and Michael-Michelle was unfortunately disqualified in her match. It was wild to see in person, but I hope the memories of the Brisket Fried Rice made it a little easier.

Source: Circa Las Vegas Terrance (TWrecks) McKinney with CEO/Owner Derek Stevens.

To coincide with our action-packed weekend, we decided to reserve a cabana for UFC 317, since Circa’s Stadium Swim has become THE hub to watch all things fighting. Terrance (TWrecks) McKinney won with a first-round finish in less than a minute over Viacheslav Borshchev. He must have gotten right out of the Octagon and right into a car because somehow, he was able to get over to Circa after his fight to watch the main event. We caught a glimpse of him posing for a photo with CEO/Owner Derek Stevens. What a great way to celebrate a win.

We also heard Power Slappers Pono Nakaneokekai Pau, AKA Da Hawaiian Assassin, and Isaih Quinones were chatting with Circa Exec Richard Wilk, in a cabana at Stadium Swim two days before. Pono won his event the next night in Power Slap 13 and Isaih is scheduled to fight in Power Slap 14 in New Orleans where he will slap for his third title. Maybe we should make the trip over there.

Source: Circa Las Vegas Power Slappers Pono Nakaneokekai Pau, AKA Da Hawaiian Assassin, and Isaih Quinones with Circa exec Richard Wilk.

Defensive end Mike Danna of the Kansas City Chiefs stopped in and had dinner at Barry’s Downtown Prime recently. He was seen in the kitchen thanking Chef Barry personally and posing for photos after fueling himself up for his upcoming season.

Source: Circa Las Vegas Mike Danna of the Kansas City Chiefs and Chef Barry.