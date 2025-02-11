Celebrity Using Glasses As A Fashion Statement: The Versatility of Progressive Lenses Rather than the unnatural feel of using bifocals, progressive lenses make seeing more seamless. By Reese Watson Published Feb. 11 2025, 4:51 p.m. ET Source: Marta Branco from Pexels

Advanced technology isn’t just for computers and machinery—it's making glasses better, too. Progressive lenses are a new solution for those needing near- and far-sided vision correction. The seamless design of progressive lenses offers comfort, style, and utility all in one lens, which makes finding a perfect pair of glasses easier than ever.

What Are Progressive Lenses?

Progressive lenses, also known as multifocal lenses, are designed to correct near, distance, and in-between vision. As people age, they tend to develop presbyopia, which is the normal loss of up-close vision. If folks previously needed distance vision correction, progressive lenses allow them to have both prescriptions without needing multiple glasses.

Unlike bifocal lenses, progressive lenses have no visible lines between the prescriptions, providing a more seamless experience. Your vision should be functional and comfortable for your everyday life.

Benefits of Using Progressive Lenses

It can be annoying to switch between pairs of glasses for different activities. Progressive lenses allow you to complete daily activities like working at your desk, reading, watching TV, and driving, all with just one pair. The convenience may ultimately save you time and money.

Glasses themselves are fashion statements. Even Babyface rocks glasses frequently at red-carpet events. Without the visible lines of bifocals, progressive lenses are more fashionable than ever. Keke Palmer has been seen wearing chunky, distinct glasses in recent media. She shared that she’s been wearing glasses since she was just 8 years old. Celebrities wearing glasses at these exclusive events show just how versatile and fun glasses can be. Progressive lenses provide a natural visual experience—the ideal choice for someone with multiple vision needs.

Who Can Benefit From Progressive Lenses?

Those with presbyopia are the most common progressive lens users, as they often need both reading and everyday glasses but don’t like having to switch between different glasses for varying activities. If functionality and style are your main concerns with glasses, progressive lenses are versatile while still being comfortable and adaptable to different aesthetics.

How To Shop For Progressive Lenses Online

It’s important to get a valid prescription directly from your optometrist. They can give you a thorough eye exam while seeing if you need multiple prescriptions. If you’re interested in progressive lenses, be sure to bring it up with your eye doctor so they can get your measurements for the lenses.

Buying lenses directly from your eye doctor can be expensive. Instead, online glasses stores can provide progressive lens options at a more affordable price. Look for reputable sources that use high-quality lens material and special coatings.

Why Buy Progressive Lenses Online?

Online platforms often have a wider selection of frames and lens options that suit various budgets and styles. Buying glasses in-store reduces your options to whatever the store has curated. Instead, feel free to choose frames that fit your style to a tee when shopping online.

Additionally, budget-friendly tools like sliding price scales make sure you stay within your price range. Glasses at the eye doctor are oftentimes overpriced and lack a style that speaks to your aesthetic preferences.

Some sites even have virtual try-on tools that let you see what you’d look like with the glasses without having to go in person. Scheduling an appointment with the eye doctor is never a fun call, nor are the months of waiting for an available appointment. Buying glasses online is simpler, cheaper, and gives you the freedom to choose from a greater variety.

Exploring Progressive Lenses

If you’ve been constantly juggling between your different pairs of glasses, it may be time to switch to a more convenient option. Progressive lenses give you the functionality of multiple glasses in one pair.