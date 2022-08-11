Keke Palmer (and Her Glasses) Stole the Show in the Series Premiere of NBC's 'Password' Reboot

The meme queen is finally getting her flowers and we love to see it.

Along with joining Daniel Kaluuya in Jordan Peele’s box office hit Nope, viral sensation Keke Palmer recently signed on as the host of the rebooted NBC series Password. In it, she stars alongside veteran comedian Jimmy Fallon.

However, in the series premiere on Monday, Aug. 9, it was Keke’s eye-catching glasses that stole the show.