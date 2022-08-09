Want to Be on NBC's 'Password'? Here's How

So, you think you’re ready to put your hat into the ring to land a coveted spot as a contestant on NBC’s Password? If so, you’ve come to the right place. To kick things off, you’ll need to visit Password’s casting website.

From there, you’ll be prompted to enter your age. Keep in mind that you must be at least 18 years of age in order to be eligible to apply. Next, you’ll be taken to a page that asks a slew of questions.