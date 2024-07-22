Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Who is Céline Dion Dating? A Look At Her Dating History Will Céline Dion’s heart will go on after the loss of her husband and her serious health diagnosis? By Sarah Kester Jul. 22 2024, Published 9:51 a.m. ET Source: Instagram | @celinedion

Canadian singer Céline Dion has a lot going on at the moment. The 56-year-old singer has been grappling with her health diagnosis of stiff-person syndrome, a rare autoimmune disease that affects the muscles. She detailed life with the condition in her Prime Video documentary, I Am: Céline Dion. She is also still dealing with the loss of her late husband, René Angélil, who passed away in 2016 from throat cancer. The pair welcomed three children together: René-Charles and twins Nelson and Eddy.

There have been a lot of question’s regarding the “My Heart Will Go On” singer’s relationship status. Who is Céline Dion dating? We investigate.

Céline hasn’t publicly dated anyone since the passing of her late husband.

Given their long history, it must be difficult for the star to move on. Céline first met her future husband when she was 12 years old. René, a music manager, invited the young Céline to come audition for him after he was sent her recording. "While I was singing he started to cry," Dion later told People. "I knew then I had done a good job." In fact, René believed in Céline’s talent so much that he decided to mortgage his home to find her first record.

When Céline was 19, they had their first official date with each other. They kept their relationship a secret for many years due to the fear of public scrutiny over their 26-year age gap. They didn’t go public with their love until 1993, two years after they got engaged. They married in 1994 and were together until René’s death in 2016.

In 2019, Céline was rumored to be dating her backup dancer, Pepe Muñoz.

Céline certainly wouldn’t be the first pop singer to test the waters with their backup dancers. Other singers who have “gone there” include Britney Spears and Ariana Grande. Céline and Pepe had been photographed several times strolling arm-in-arm, such as when they attended Paris Fashion Week together. If they dated, he would be the first man in Céline’s life since the passing of her husband in 2016.

But Céline Dion quickly squashed those rumors in an interview with Dan Wootton.

“The press said, ‘Oh my God, René just passed and now there’s another man,’” Céline . “Yeah, there’s another man in my life, but not the man in my life.” She went on to say that their relationship is strictly platonic and professional. In addition to working as the singer’s backup dancer, he is also someone that she turns to for fitness and styling advice.