Is There Finally a Trial Date for Chad Daybell? Here's What We Know When is Chad Daybell's trial date? The accused murderer was arrested in June 2020. Here's what we know about the status of his trial. By Jennifer Tisdale Apr. 20 2023, Published 4:42 p.m. ET

The story of Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow has been in and out of the news for several years. Both stand accused of murdering Vallow's two children while Daybell has also been charged with the murder of his ex-wife Tammy Daybell. It's a strange and heartbreaking story that involves theft, end-of-days preparation, and cult-like beliefs.

Vallow was arrested in February 2020 while Daybell's arrest came four months later in June. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, scheduling their trial was difficult. Initially they were going to be tried together, but in March 2023 Judge Steven Boyce decided to "sever the case and postpone the trial for Chad Daybell," per KTVB 7. What is Chad Daybell's trial date? Here's what we know.

Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow

What is Chad Daybell's trial date?

According to the East Idaho News, the decision to separate the trials was the "result of new DNA testing, which was just given to all parties involved in the criminal case." Attorneys for Daybell and Vallow felt they needed more time to conduct their own testing on the DNA evidence. Judge Boyce agreed based on the fact that the new evidence was not presented in a "timely manner."

Vallow opted to uphold her right to a speedy trial, and therefore her trial was still set for April 3, 2023. Daybell's was vacated and will be "scheduled for a later date," per the East Idaho News. "I have to balance these rights of these defendants in this case," Judge Boyce explained. "Severance is the only option I see." Delaying Daybell's trial means it could happen as late as six months from March 2023.

A thought I had. Considering #LoriVallow and #ChadDaybell’s cases are basically the same. Is the witness list the same? The evidence? How does this impact his trial? Doesn’t it give it all away?? — Mish (@MishKavarnos) April 12, 2023

What is the evidence that needed further DNA testing?

The East Idaho News reported that a "hair that was found at the crime scene," the testing of which would be "crucial" in conducting a fair trial, per Daybell's attorney John Prior. "That evidence provides, at least from my perspective, an explanation potentially of where Mr. Daybell and I are going to go in this particular case," Prior said. "I need to have an opportunity to test that evidence."